Sania-Andreja pair enter semifinals of Qatar Open
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Slovenian partner Andreja Klepac sailed into the women's doubles semifinals of the Qatar Open with a straight sets win over their rivals here on Wednesday.
Sania and Andreja made short work of fourth seeds Anna Blinkova and Gabriela Dabrowski 6-2 6-0 to reach the last four round.
The Indo-Slovenian pair will next play top seeds Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.
Krejcikova and Siniakova defeated Dutch duo of Kiki Bertens and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 4-6 6-4 13-11 in another quarterfinal duel.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
The Indo-Pak Express is running again
- Bopanna and Qureshi will renew their highly fruitful partnership - labelled popularly as the “Indo-Pak Express” - for the first time since 2014, signing up to play the ATP 500 Acapulco event beginning from March 15.
'Indo-Pak Express' to be back on Tour, albeit for just Mexico event as of now
Sania Mirza returns to WTA circuit with win in Doha with Klepac
After Melbourne loss, Sabalenka vows to be ready for Serena
Saketh Myneni gets top billing for ITF Lucknow event
Djokovic ties Federer's record for most weeks as world No.1
Brady loses in 1st match since Australian Open in Doha
Swiatek builds mental strength with Lego
Argentine Cerundolo wins Cordoba title in first ATP main draw outing
Sania Mirza ready to rebuild after Covid-19 recovery
- India’s former world doubles No.1 looks at her season ahead with Tokyo Olympics an added motivation.
Popyrin fights back to win maiden ATP title in Singapore
- Popyrin fired 11 aces and broke serve five times to hand fourth seed Bublik his fourth defeat in a final.
AITA asks age fraud suspects to produce TW3 tests ahead of Nationals
