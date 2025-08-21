Sara Errani, Andrea Vavassori stun US Open crowd with sensational point during mixed doubles match - Watch

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori defeated Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek to clinch the US Open mixed doubles titles, on Wednesday evening. Errani-Vavassori successfully defended their title, sealing a 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 victory, losing only one set in the tournament. Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori in action.

Errani-Vavassori defeated Danielle Collins-Christian Harrison in the semi-finals, bagging a 4-2, 4-2 win, and one of points from that match showcased how skilled the Italian pair are. With the second set at 2-2, Errani-Vavassori were leading 40-15. Then a rally ensued, with Collins-Harrison trying to outsmart Vavassori. But Vavassori came out on top, with some scintillating shots to get the point.

Here is the video of the point:

Speaking after succesfully defending their title, Vavassori said, “I want to say thanks to my partner. We are doing something [amazing] in these two years.”

“I have to say thanks for the energy you put [on] the court. It’s unbelievable for me to play with you, thank you.”

“It was an amazing atmosphere, so I have to say thanks to the organisation, to [tournament director] Stacey [Allaster], to Eric [Butorac] also for giving us the opportunity to play. I have to say that we showed today that doubles is a great product… I think it was amazing to play on this court with so many people and I have to say thanks from the bottom of my heart for the atmosphere,” he added.

Meanwhile, Errani said, “Andrea, you are too strong, too good. I am enjoying so much playing with you. It’s a pleasure for me to be by your side. It’s always so special. We are sharing these moments that are unforgettable, so I’m really happy to share them with you.”

“I think this one is also for all the doubles players that couldn’t play this tournament. I think this one is also for them,” she added.