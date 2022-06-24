Home / Sports / Tennis / Serena Williams to face France's Tan in Wimbledon opener
Serena Williams to face France's Tan in Wimbledon opener

  • The 40-year-old American avoided any of the big names and will get the chance to ease into the tournament against world number 113 Tan as she targets an unlikely eighth title.
Serena Williams(AP)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 03:15 PM IST
Reuters |

Serena Williams was drawn to face France's Harmony Tan in the Wimbledon first round as the 23-times Grand slam champion returns to singles action after a year out next week.

The 40-year-old American avoided any of the big names and will get the chance to ease into the tournament against world number 113 Tan as she targets an unlikely eighth title.

Williams has not played a singles match since retiring injured in the first round a year ago.

Top seed Iga Swiatek, who is on a 35-match winning run, will face Croatian qualifier Jana Fett in her opening match.

Britain's U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu faces a tricky opener against experienced Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck.

Former champion Simona Halep, the 16th seed, will feature in probably the pick of the first-round clashes as she takes on Czech Karolina Muchova.

serena williams wimbledon
