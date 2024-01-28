Sinner vs Medvedev Australian Open final live streaming: When and where to watch men's singles final on TV and online

Jannik Sinner takes on Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final of the ongoing 2024 Australian Open, at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Sunday. Sinner ended 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic's 33-match winning streak at Melbourne Park in the semi-finals. The Serbian had never lost in Australia after reaching the final four. Meanwhile, Medvedev, who won the 2021 US Open, came back from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev in his semi-final, to become the first player since Pete Sampras in 1995 to twice rally from two sets down on the way to the final in Melbourne. 2024 Australian Open final: Jannik Sinner will face Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final.

The pair have faced each other nine times, all on hard courts, on the ATP tour, with Medvedev leading 6-3 in head-to-head rivalry. Although, Sinner has won all their last three meetings.

Speaking ahead of the final, Sinner said, "After last year, especially the end of the year, it gave me confidence that I could potentially do some good results in the Grand Slams. But you still have to show it, no? There are people who talk a lot, but you have to show it."

Meanwhile, Medvedev said, "I'm stronger than I was before this tournament because now I know that I'm capable of some things maybe I thought I'm not. Because before I didn't do anything like this to get to the final."

"It's better to be in the final winning three-set, four-set matches. That's the better way physically. But it is what it is. I'm proud and looking forward to the final to give 100% again," he added.

