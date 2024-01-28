 Sinner vs Medvedev AUS Open final live streaming: When and where to watch | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
News / Sports / Tennis News / Sinner vs Medvedev Australian Open final live streaming: When and where to watch men's singles final on TV and online

Sinner vs Medvedev Australian Open final live streaming: When and where to watch men's singles final on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 28, 2024 07:41 AM IST

Jannik Sinner will face Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final of the ongoing 2024 Australian Open, in Melbourne on Sunday.

Jannik Sinner takes on Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final of the ongoing 2024 Australian Open, at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Sunday. Sinner ended 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic's 33-match winning streak at Melbourne Park in the semi-finals. The Serbian had never lost in Australia after reaching the final four. Meanwhile, Medvedev, who won the 2021 US Open, came back from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev in his semi-final, to become the first player since Pete Sampras in 1995 to twice rally from two sets down on the way to the final in Melbourne.

2024 Australian Open final: Jannik Sinner will face Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final.
2024 Australian Open final: Jannik Sinner will face Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final.

The pair have faced each other nine times, all on hard courts, on the ATP tour, with Medvedev leading 6-3 in head-to-head rivalry. Although, Sinner has won all their last three meetings.

Speaking ahead of the final, Sinner said, "After last year, especially the end of the year, it gave me confidence that I could potentially do some good results in the Grand Slams. But you still have to show it, no? There are people who talk a lot, but you have to show it."

Meanwhile, Medvedev said, "I'm stronger than I was before this tournament because now I know that I'm capable of some things maybe I thought I'm not. Because before I didn't do anything like this to get to the final."

"It's better to be in the final winning three-set, four-set matches. That's the better way physically. But it is what it is. I'm proud and looking forward to the final to give 100% again," he added.

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev 2024 Australian Open men's singles final take place?

The Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev 2024 Australian Open men's singles final will take place on Sunday, January 28, 2:00 PM IST.

Where will the Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev 2024 Australian Open men's singles final take place?

The Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev 2024 Australian Open men's singles final will take place at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev 2024 Australian Open men's singles final live on television in India?

The Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev 2024 Australian Open men's singles final will be broadcasted live on television in India via Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev 2024 Australian Open men's singles final be available in India?

The live streaming of Jannik Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev 2024 Australian Open men's singles final will be available in India via Sony Liv.

