Sinner's ex-coach in bits and pieces, refuses to comment on Italian's recent decision: ‘I don’t want the nightmare…'

Jannik Sinner was not allowed to participate in professional tennis between the months of February to May due to his three-month doping ban. He returned to action in Rome 1000, and then French Open 2025, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in both finals. Meanwhile, he beat the Spaniard in the Wimbledon final. Italy's Jannik Sinner shows his Wimbledon trophy.(AP)

Sinner was forced to fire coach and physiotherapist Umberto Ferrara and Giacomo due to their alleged responsibility in the doping case. The likes of Marco Panichi and Ulises Badio had joined Sinner’s team immediately after his 2024 US Open victory.

Both the physio and coach were fired by Sinner a few days before Wimbledon 2025, without the world No. 1 giving any reasons for his decisions. With the most surprising news being Sinner rehiring Ferrara as fitness coach.

Ferrara will return to the Italian’s side from Sesto Pusteria, since the Italian has just begun training in Ohio. The world No. 1 will not be available in Canada this month, preferring to rest up and take it easy ahead of the latter half of the season.

Sinner’s surprise move caused Naldi to make a statement in the famous Italian magazine ‘La Repubblica.’

Naldi said, "I don't want the nightmare to start again like last summer, which is why I don't want to comment on this news. This story has damaged my image; I prefer to talk about it when I am more serene. I'll tell my side of the story one day, but it's not the right time yet."