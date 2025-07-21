Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic out of Canadian Masters with injury blows - Spotlight shifts to Carlos Alcaraz

Wimbledon 2025 champion Jannik Sinner and 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic have ruled themselves out of the 2025 Canadian Open, scheduled to start from July 26, due to injuries sustained during Wimbledon. They are not the only absentees, as British No. 1 Jack Draper has also withdrawn from the tournament with an arm injury. Draper remains hopeful of returning in time for the US Open. Italy's Jannik Sinner pulled out of Canadian Masters(AFP)

"I’m really disappointed to be missing the National Bank Open in Toronto, especially as I have such fond memories of playing in Canada," Sinner, who picked up an elbow injury at SW19, said.

"Winning that title in Toronto two years ago was the start of a really special moment for me, but after speaking with my team, I have to prioritise my health. “I would like to thank Karl Hale, the tournament director, for everything he does, and I’m looking forward to returning to Canada and Toronto in the future to play in front of the great fans.”

The Toronto Masters 1000, scheduled from July 27 to August 7, is set to miss several tennis superstars due to this year’s crammed calendar, with Wimbledon concluding just two weeks prior. Sinner, Djokovic and Draper have already confirmed their absence due to injuries. According to Spanish outlet MARCA, Alcaraz may also skip the Canadian tournament. While his participation is not officially ruled out, Alcaraz has said he will listen to his body and take adequate rest to be in peak condition for the US Open, the season’s final Grand Slam, held from August 24 to September 7.

He will play in Cincinnati to play the Masters 1000 prior to the New York Grand Slam from August 7 to 18.

Alcaraz will be coached by Samuel López in Ohio and Juan Carlos Ferrero in New York. Both were present during his campaigns in France and England. At the US Open, Alcaraz will have his first realistic opportunity to close the gap on Sinner for the world number 1 spot. He is defending just 50 points, compared to Sinner’s 2,000. Across the entire American hard-court swing, Alcaraz has only 60 points to defend including just 10 from Cincinnati while Sinner stands to lose 200 points from skipping Canada and 3,000 points overall from his titles in Cincinnati and the US Open.

Toronto will be the second Masters 1000 event the Spaniard misses this season, following his withdrawal from the Mutua Madrid Open due to a muscle injury. He also skipped Montreal last year, owing to its close proximity to the Paris Olympic Games. His most recent appearance in Canada came in 2023, where he reached the quarterfinals before losing to Tommy Paul.

By missing Toronto, Alcaraz also loses the opportunity to close a 1,180-point gap with Sinner. While Sinner drops 180 points from last year’s quarterfinal loss to Rublev, Alcaraz could have gained 1,000 by winning the title making this a significant missed opportunity in the battle for the top ranking.

Novak Djokovic will also miss the Canadian Open due to fitness concerns following an awkward fall during his Wimbledon quarterfinal earlier this month against world number 18 Flavio Cobolli. This marks the seventh time he has skipped the tournament, with his last appearance in 2022.

"After Wimbledon I picked up an injury in my left arm, nothing serious, but I have to make sure it recovers fully for the rest of the season," said the Serb.

"Unfortunately, I won't be able to compete in Toronto and Cincinnati. See you in NYC."