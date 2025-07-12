‘So, I’m planning to…’: Novak Djokovic goes public with bombshell retirement update, remarks ‘tough for me to accept…’

Novak Djokovic was handed a brutal reality check on Friday as the Serbian crumbled to a 3-6, 3-6, 4-6 defeat to Jannik Sinner in their Wimbledon 2025 semi-final clash. It was a rather one-sided affair as Djokovic looked slower, having also suffered an injury in his quarter-final win. Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts as he plays against Italy's Jannik Sinner.(AFP)

Multiple media reports have also stated since last year that 2025 could be Djokovic’s final season as a professional tennis player. Already 38-years-old, he is the only remaining Big Three member.

Novak Djokovic drops retirement update

But after his defeat to Sinner at Centre Court, Djokovic dropped a massive retirement update, and it looks like his retirement is delayed atleast until the end of next year. “I would be sad, but hopefully it's not my last match on the Centre Court,” he said.

“I'm not planning to finish my Wimbledon career today. So I'm planning to come back definitely at least one more time, play on the Centre Court for sure.”

During his post-match interaction, he also accepted the brutal reality that age was a decisive factor in his performance now. “It's just age, the wear and tear of the body. As much as I'm taking care of it, the reality hits me right now, last year and a half, like never before, to be honest,” he said.

“It's tough for me to accept that because I feel like when I'm fresh, when I'm fit, I can still play really good tennis. I've proven that this year.”

He further added, “I guess playing best-of-five, particularly this year, has been a real struggle for me physically. The longer the tournament goes, the worse the condition gets.”

“I reach the final stages, I reach the semis of every Slam this year, but I have to play Sinner or Alcaraz. These guys are fit, young, sharp. I feel like I'm going into the match with tank half empty. It's just not possible to win a match like that.”

Speaking on his injuries, he stated, “I don't know what I can do differently, because the amount of hours that I spend on a daily basis to take care of myself, I'd like to challenge everyone who is out there on the tour to see if anybody takes cares of themselves more than me. And I, unfortunately, don't get rewarded for that right now, with injuries at the later stages of slams. But I was rewarded for many, many years.”

“But it's just that physical aspect that is bothering me. You're there. You want to play. You're determined. But then the body doesn't want to listen. That's it. That's what you can say about it.”