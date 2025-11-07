Tennis legend warns Carlos Alcaraz ahead of ATP Finals 2025, makes huge Jannik Sinner claim: ‘Hurdle to overcome’

Carlos Alcaraz will be in action at the ATP Finals in Turin and will be looking to bounce back to form after his disappointing loss to Cameron Norrie in the opening match at the Paris Masters last week. The Spaniard committed 54 unforced errors in the match. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner pose with their trophies after the final of mens singles at the US Open 2025.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Tennis legend Justine Henin assessed Alcaraz's indoor weakness and felt that he would need to overcome it. Speaking to Eurosport France, she said, "I think there are still some questions for Alcaraz in indoor conditions, even though he seems to have a lot of potential to perform well in those conditions."

"There’s no way around it, it’s still a hurdle to overcome. It’s the end of the season, even though he’s had some time off these last few weeks. He’ll have to manage the fatigue from the whole season, the pressure of the Masters.

"It’s a tournament where he’s never been able to shine as he would have liked, knowing that Sinner will arrive in top form," he added.

Alcaraz has a 31-14 career record on indoor hard courts, with a 68.9 win percentage. It is below his overall career win percentage across all surfaces, which is 81.2 per cent. He has only won an indoor title in his career, clinching the ATP 500 title in Rotterdam this year.

At the ATP Finals, he has been drawn into the Jimmy Connors group, which also features Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, and Alex de Minaur.

In his two previous ATP Finals appearances, he has a 3-4 record. He was forced to withdraw in the 2022 edition due to injury. He made his debut in 2023, winning two of his three round-robin matches, before losing to Novak Djokovic in the semis. Meanwhile, last year, he exited at the round-robin stage.