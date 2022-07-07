'The way you compete each time...': Sachin Tendulkar lavishes massive praise on 'super competitor' Rafael Nadal
India batting great Sachin Tendulkar was effusive in praise of tennis superstar Rafael Nadal, who stormed into the Wimbledon semi-finals after an abdominal injury nearly forced him to quit against Taylor Fritz. The Spaniard had to take a medical time-out in the second set but battled through to win 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10/4) in a gruelling contest that lasted over four hours on Thursday. Also Read | Injured Nadal unsure if he can play semis against Kyrgios
Nadal, however, is unsure whether he will be fit for the final-four game against Nick Kyrgios, who is ranked 40th in the world. The 36-year-old is bidding to win his 23rd Grand Slam title and equal Serena Williams in second place on the all-time list for most Grand Slam singles titles. Margaret Court is the leader with 24 titles.
Tendulkar lauded Nadal's never-give-up mindset and described him as a 'super competitor. "A super competitor who never ever gives up despite all adversities. Amazing game of tennis last evening @RafaelNadal. The way you compete each time you’re on the court is just brilliant to watch," he wrote on Twitter.
Tendulkar had also praised Nadal for his gesture towards Alexander Zverev during the semi-final of the recent French Open. “The humility and concern shown by Nadal is what makes him so special," wrote Tendulkar along with a picture of Nadal comforting an injured Zverev.
Nadal, who has already won the Australian Open and the French Open this year, is halfway to the first calendar Grand Slam by a man since Rod Laver in 1969.
"I can't give you a clear answer because if I gave you a clear answer and tomorrow another thing happens, I will be a liar," said Nadal about his participation in the tournament. "I fought," he added. "Proud about the fighting spirit and the way that I managed to be competitive under those conditions."
"It's difficult," said Nadal of playing through the injury. "Nothing can be fixed when you have a thing like this. That's it."
Against Kyrgios, Nadal leads 6-3 in head-to-head meetings but the Australian had won their quarter-finals in 2014. Nadal, however, exacted revenge three years back.
