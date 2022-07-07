'The way you compete each time...': Sachin Tendulkar lavishes massive praise on 'super competitor' Rafael Nadal

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar was effusive in praise of tennis superstar Rafael Nadal, who stormed into the Wimbledon semi-finals after an abdominal injury nearly forced him to quit against Taylor Fritz. The Spaniard had to take a medical time-out in the second set but battled through to win 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10/4) in a gruelling contest that lasted over four hours on Thursday. Also Read | Injured Nadal unsure if he can play semis against Kyrgios

Nadal, however, is unsure whether he will be fit for the final-four game against Nick Kyrgios, who is ranked 40th in the world. The 36-year-old is bidding to win his 23rd Grand Slam title and equal Serena Williams in second place on the all-time list for most Grand Slam singles titles. Margaret Court is the leader with 24 titles.

Tendulkar lauded Nadal's never-give-up mindset and described him as a 'super competitor. "A super competitor who never ever gives up despite all adversities. Amazing game of tennis last evening @RafaelNadal. The way you compete each time you’re on the court is just brilliant to watch," he wrote on Twitter.

A super competitor who never ever gives up despite all adversities. Amazing game of tennis last evening @RafaelNadal.



#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/EGARKdBcvb — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 7, 2022

Tendulkar had also praised Nadal for his gesture towards Alexander Zverev during the semi-final of the recent French Open. “The humility and concern shown by Nadal is what makes him so special," wrote Tendulkar along with a picture of Nadal comforting an injured Zverev.

Nadal, who has already won the Australian Open and the French Open this year, is halfway to the first calendar Grand Slam by a man since Rod Laver in 1969.

"I can't give you a clear answer because if I gave you a clear answer and tomorrow another thing happens, I will be a liar," said Nadal about his participation in the tournament. "I fought," he added. "Proud about the fighting spirit and the way that I managed to be competitive under those conditions."

"It's difficult," said Nadal of playing through the injury. "Nothing can be fixed when you have a thing like this. That's it."

Against Kyrgios, Nadal leads 6-3 in head-to-head meetings but the Australian had won their quarter-finals in 2014. Nadal, however, exacted revenge three years back.

