Tiafoe, Fritz, Shelton match 18-year-old feat; Gauff equals Serena: American tennis witness historic day at US Open

It has been 20 years since an American male tennis player last won the US Open title. It is still not certain whether the scene will change this time but the US men have already achieved a historic feat at the Flushing Meadows. Three American men have so far qualified for the quarter-finals. Apart from big names like Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz has also succeeded in getting past the fourth round where he got the better of Swiss tennis player Dominic Stricker. Attendees watch as USA's Frances Tiafoe serves to Australia's Rinky Hijikata during the US Open tennis tournament men's singles round of 16 match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center(AFP)

This is the first time since 2005 when three US men have secured their places among the final eight. Andre Agassi, James Blake and Robby Ginepri had achieved it eighteen years back. Among them, Agassi enjoyed a dominant run till the final after beating Ginepri in the semi-finals. He ultimately fell short of Roger Federer in the summit clash.

ALSO READ: 'Mistakes were huge... This time it was totally opposite': Iga Swiatek gives honest explanation after shock US Open exit

Considering the draw of the men’s singles, it is certain that one player from the hosting country is confirmed to reach the last-four stage. Tiafoe is tipped to get the better of Shelton in the quarter-finals as the world number 10 will be aiming to claim his first Grand Slam on home soil. On the other hand, Fritz is scheduled to play against Serbian great Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

In the women’s singles, Coco Gauff also earned a place in the quarter-finals. With this, the 19-year-old became the first American teenager after Serena Williams to reach the US Open quarter-finals two times in a row. In the last round, Gauff put up a sublime performance to eliminate former world number one Caroline Wozniacki.

With a few round-four matches still to be played, at least one more US woman is expected to join Gauf in the next stage. Third-seeded Jessica Pegula and compatriot Madison Keys are scheduled to battle for a spot among the final eight today at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Meanwhile, Peyton Stearns, can also qualify for the quarter-finals if she manages to beat ninth-seeded Marketa Vrondousova.

Apart from the singles, doubles players have also done an impressive job this year. Rajeev Ram, teaming up with British player Joe Salisbury, has booked his place in the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles. They will face the Argentine pair of Andres Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez. With the American pair of Vasil Kirkov and Denis Kudla yet to feature in their round three fixture, Ram may be joined by his other two countrymen in the next round.

In the women’s doubles, US star Taylor Townsend and her Canadian partner Leylah Fernandez have progressed to the quarter-finals. The pair of Coco Gauff and Pegula can also reach the next stage if they can overcome Marta Kostyuk and Elena Gabriela Ruse today in the third round. There are also two American teams among the quarter-finalists in the mixed doubles segment. US hopes will be pinned on the pair of Pegula and Austin Krajicek and the team of Shelton and Townsend in the mixed doubles category.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON