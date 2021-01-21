Top-ranked Ash Barty to make return in Adelaide exhibition
Ash Barty is set to return to the tennis court for something other than practice for the first time in 11 months.
The world No. 1-ranked Barty on Thursday said she'll play in a one-day exhibition event in Adelaide on Jan. 29 which includes Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep.
Called “‘A Day at the Drive," the exhibition at Memorial Drive also features four of the top men’s players, with the field playing afternoon and evening sessions. The men’s lineup includes Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem.
Barty, who won the 2019 French Open title and reached the Australian Open semifinals last year, hasn’t played a competitive match since she was a semifinalist at the Qatar Open in February. Barty didn't play last year’s U.S. Open and the French Open because of the threat of COVID-19 and overseas travel restrictions for Australian citizens.
Following Adelaide, Barty plans to play in the WTA 500 tournament at Melbourne Park in the week leading up to the Australian Open beginning Feb. 8.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World No.1 Barty joins elite field for Adelaide exhibition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top-ranked Ash Barty to make return in Adelaide exhibition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't feed the mice, minister tells quarantined players
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two more Australian Open players test positive for COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sania Mirza reveals she had contracted coronavirus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Australian Open players test positive for coronavirus: officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open boss says 'vast majority' of players back hard quarantine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bautista Agut says hotel quarantine like jail with Wifi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 more COVID-19 cases linked to Australian Open arrivals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bopanna stuck in Australian Open quarantine, Gabba Test a solace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Davis Cup Finals up to 11 days in 2021, could be in 3 cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tennis players getting on with life in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Groth slams 'selfish' Djokovic after quarantine 'demands'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Players get creative to handle lockdown boredom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
72 tennis players in lockdown after virus cases on flights
- That means they won't be allowed to leave their hotel rooms or practice for 14 days, creating a two-speed preparation period for the tournament. Other players in less rigorous quarantine will be allowed to practice for five hours daily.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox