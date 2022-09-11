Home / Sports / Tennis / US Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz

tennis
Published on Sep 11, 2022 12:12 PM IST

US Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final Live Streaming Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud: Casper Ruud will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final of the ongoing US Open 2022. Here are the live streaming and when, where to watch details.

Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz in action during the US Open 2022.(REUTERS/AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz will be aiming for their first major title when they face each other in the men's singles final of the US Open 2022, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Monday. The duo also have a chance of becoming the new ATP no. 1, and if Alcaraz becomes, he will be the youngest Grand Slam champion since Rafael Nadal in 2005 and the youngest ATP no. 1. Meanwhile, Ruud has been handed a second chance to win his first major title, having lost to Nadal at the French Open final this year. He has the chance to become the first Norwegian player to be no. 1 and will be gunning for glory.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will the Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2022 men's singles final take place?

The Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2022 men's singles final will take place on Monday, September 12, 1:30 AM IST.

Where will the Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2022 men's singles final take place?

The Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2022 men's singles final will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

Where will the Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2022 men's singles final be broadcasted live in India?

The Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2022 men's singles final will be broadcasted live via Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2022 men's singles final be live streamed in India?

The Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2022 men's singles final will be live streamed via Hotstar.

