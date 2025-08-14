Vece Paes, Olympic bronze medallist in hockey and father of tennis legend Leander Paes, dies

Dr. Vece Paes, a member of India's bronze medal-winning men's hockey team at the 1972 Munich Olympics, sports medicine pioneer, and father of tennis legend Leander Paes, passed away on Thursday morning in Kolkata. He was 80. Vece Paes with Leander

Dr. Paes, who had been battling advanced-stage Parkinson’s disease, was admitted to a city hospital on Tuesday. His death marks the end of a remarkable chapter in Indian sports history — one that blended elite athletic performance with pioneering contributions to athlete health and sports administration.

Born in Goa in April 1945, Dr. Paes was a key member of the Indian men’s hockey team that won the bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games. A gifted midfielder, he was known for his agility, game sense, and tireless work ethic. His Olympic success placed him among the country’s hockey elite during a time when India was transitioning from its golden era of dominance in the sport.

Vece Paes's immense contribution to Indian sports

But Dr. Paes’s contribution to Indian sports extended far beyond the hockey field. A man of extraordinary versatility, he also played divisional-level football, cricket, and rugby, underlining his deep-rooted passion for athletics. His leadership in rugby culminated in his tenure as president of the Indian Rugby Football Union from 1996 to 2002, during which he played a crucial role in promoting the sport across the country.

Alongside his athletic career, Dr. Paes pursued medicine, graduating from Kolkata and eventually establishing himself as one of India’s foremost figures in sports medicine. His dual expertise in sports and healthcare uniquely positioned him to understand the physical and mental challenges athletes face, and he became a trusted medical advisor across disciplines.

He served as a medical consultant for several prominent sports organisations, including the Asian Cricket Council, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and the Indian Davis Cup tennis team. His work often focused on anti-doping education, where he was a respected voice in shaping policies and raising awareness on clean sport practices.

Dr. Paes’s contributions helped lay the foundation for modern sports medicine in India, setting new standards in athlete care, injury prevention, and ethical conduct in competition. His commitment to the well-being of sportspeople earned him widespread respect among athletes, coaches, and administrators alike.

He is survived by his son Leander Paes, one of India’s most decorated tennis players and an Olympic medallist.