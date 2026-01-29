‘We are lucky to still have Novak Djokovic’: Jannik Sinner ahead of blockbuster Australian Open semifinal

Jannik Sinner is set to face Novak Djokovic in the men's singles semifinals of the ongoing 2026 Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday. Past success against the Serbian veteran will give Sinner confidence ahead of the showdown at the Rod Laver Arena. The Italian defeated Djokovic in the semifinals of Roland Garros and Wimbledon last year. Meanwhile, Djokovic also lost to Sinner in the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open.

Speaking to reporters after his quarterfinal win over Ben Shelton, Sinner revealed that he has to be at his best for Djokovic. "These are the moments you practise for," he said.

Also Read: Lorenzo Musetti confirms suspected tear after ‘painful’ mid-match retirement against Novak Djokovic "I will wake up in the morning and will look forward to playing a good match hopefully. If you want to win you have to play at your best. In the past I have had great lessons and it doesn’t really matter the result, it improves you as a player and a person. We are lucky to still have Novak here, playing incredible tennis at his age," he added.

It was a straightforward victory for Sinner in the quarterfinals. The Italian eased past Shelton, clinching a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory. But Djokovic had to rely on Lady Luck.

The 38-year-old lost the first two sets to Lorenzo Musetti (4-6, 3-6). But then Musetti suffered an injury and had to retire midway through the third set, trailing 1-3. During the post-match press conference, Musetti revealed that he sustained a tear in his right leg.

Djokovic has faced Sinner a total of 10 times, and trails 4-6 in head-to-head. Sinner has a five-match winning streak against Djokovic, going back to 2023. Meanwhile, in the other men's singles semifinal, Carlos Alcaraz will face Alexander Zverev. Their match is scheduled for Friday.