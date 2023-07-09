'We kept telling the umpire...': Zverev blasts Wimbledon over 'ridiculously dark' conditions after third-round exit

Alexander Zverev has been left unhappy with the scheduling at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships as he blasted the organisers after he suffered a third-round exit late on Saturday night in the match against Matteo Berrettini. The resurgent Italian won in straight set to book a mouth-watering clash against world no.1 and reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round. (Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 7) Alexander Zverev reacts as he plays against Matteo Berrettini during their men's singles tennis match on the sixth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (AFP)

With rain wreaking havoc twice on Saturday, the match between Zverev and Berrettini was halted in the second set. Zverev however was left disappointed with the way the proceedings were carried on and blamed the umpire for not listening to his request amid the "ridiculously dark" conditions.

"I think both of us played much better after the break, because it was ridiculously dark before the rain delay," said Zverev. "We both were saying that to the umpire, but their plan wasn't to play us till 8.30pm. I don't know how they wanted to play us more than one hour still."

Conditions on Court One was worse after the rain delay as the grass became slippery even as the play was carried on under closed roof.

"Yeah, in the beginning it was a little bit slippery," added Zverev. "Then I think it got better. In general I think, apart from my side maybe, the break that I got in the first set, I think that was really bad. Apart from that, I think it was a great match."

Nevertheless, Zverev failed to better his show of a fourth-round appearance at the Wimbledon, achieved twice in his career - 2017 and 2021.

"Today in important moments he played better," he explained. "Yes, I expected it, and I told him that he can win the tournament if he plays like this. In my opinion. I mean, of course there is other players that are great. He's playing Alcaraz next. I think he's a great player as well, but if he plays like this, to be honest, he has chances against anybody."

Berrettini, who had missed the 2022 edition after testing positive for Covid, will next face Alcaraz for a place in the quarters. It will be their third meeting, second in Grand Slam and first on grass court. Alcaraz leads the head-to-head tie 2-1.

