What’s new at Wimbledon 2025? Next-gen line judges, luxe strawberries and more surprises!

Wimbledon 2025 is here, with the most prestigious and high-profile two-week span in the tennis calendar set to attract more eyes than ever as the sport’s biggest names and best players descend on the pristine lawns of SW19. Year after year, decade after decade, Wimbledon produces the best tennis of the year, entirely unique compared to other big tournaments as the grass courts and the all-white uniform create a true spectacle, and demand something a little special from the players with the intention to win it. Novak Djokovic arrives at the ground of Wimbledon in pursuit of an eighth title.(AP)

But surrounding all the tennis and the quality on show at Centre Court and beyond in these two weeks is a remarkably historic event full to the brim with tradition, with so many little things that are put in to place to make it one of the most iconic and memorable events on the entire sports calendar, let alone tennis. But as much things stay the same, they still need to adapt and change for a fast-moving world. Here are some key changes to keep note of ahead of Wimbledon 2025.

No more line judges — electronic line calling

The most significant change that fans might be a little tripped up by is seeing no line judges lining up behind the players anymore, with the calling of ins-and-outs all across the courts instead left to the electronic line calling system. Wimbledon is the last grand slam to take up the Hawkeye-powered system, and one of the last major tournaments on either tour to do so.

The calls are made in live-time by an electronic system with a precise eye on the lines, taking the human element out of it — and meaning no more John McEnroe or Nick Kyrgios style eruptions pointed towards line judges in their purple-and-green uniforms. Those will now be saved for the chair umpires alone, who will no doubt breathe easier knowing they have technology to rely upon.

It’s a controversial decision at a tournament that prides itself on tradition and history, but once necessary to keep with the times.

Prize pool increased — record total amount in excess of 50 million pounds

The prize pool for Wimbledon continues to bloom, with a remarkable 3 million Great British pounds set to be awarded to the singles champions on both sides of the draw, with the total prize pool being pushed over to 53.5 million GBP. Wimbledon is the home of the ultra-wealthy and affluent to sit in their boxes and watch on, with royalty both literal and figurative gracing these courts. It is therefore no surprise that this number begins to bloom — and close to 30,000 GBP being added on thanks to a 20p raise on the price of strawberries won’t hurt either.

Wimbledon Public Ballot breaks record, and the Queue back to full operation

Wimbledon confirmed that more people than ever before applied for tickets to this historic event via the public ballot system, and that means the interest is drummed up as high as ever. What this will mean is that the famous Queue, which is available for the general public to receive admissions to the Wimbledon grounds through the tournament, is expected to be longer than ever.

Fans and prospective audience-members snake along a queue miles long, camping out for between 5 and 10 hours typically, but many even overnight for stints lasting as long as 17 or 18 hours for the chance to be in to watch matches on the main show courts — a Wimbledon tradition as historic as any.