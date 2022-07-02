Home / Sports / Tennis / Wimbledon: Alize Cornet knocks out top seed Iga Swiatek; wins 6-4, 6-2
Wimbledon: Alize Cornet knocks out top seed Iga Swiatek; wins 6-4, 6-2

  • Iga Swiatek faced a shock defeat in the third round of Wimbledon 2022.
Iga Swiatek(REUTERS)
Iga Swiatek(REUTERS)
Published on Jul 02, 2022 10:05 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Iga Swiatek was knocked out of Wimbledon 2022 in the third round of women's singles, losing to France's Alize Cornet 6-4, 6-2. With the loss, a 37-match winning streak for the Polish world no.1 came to an end.

Swiatek was coming off a title at the French Open but her play was filled with mistakes in the 6-4, 6-2 defeat against the 37th-ranked Cornet of France.

Swiatek made 33 unforced errors in the 1-hour, 33-minute contest at No. 1 Court. Cornet made only seven.

Swiatek had been unbeaten since February and won her preceding six tournaments in a row.

This is not the first surprising result Cornet has come up with at the All England Club. The only other time she reached the fourth round at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament came in 2014, when she eliminated Serena Williams.

(with agency inputs)

