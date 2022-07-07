Home / Sports / Tennis / Wimbledon: Elena Rybakina sets up final showdown with Ons Jabeur, beats Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3
tennis

Wimbledon: Elena Rybakina sets up final showdown with Ons Jabeur, beats Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3

  • Elena Rybakina defeated Simona Halep in straight sets to advance to the final of women's singles.
Elena Rybakina(AP)
Elena Rybakina(AP)
Published on Jul 07, 2022 09:38 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

Elena Rybakina defeated 16th seed Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 to advance to her first-ever Grand Slam final on Thursday. Rybakina will face Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, who became the first African woman, and the first Arab player, to reach a Grand Slam final when she defeated Tatjana Maria in three sets earlier.

The 23-year-old Rybakina is the youngest Wimbledon finalist since 2015 when Garbiñe Muguruza lost to Serena Williams.

Halep, the 2018 French Open champion, had reached the semifinals without dropping a set but was broken early in both sets.

Halep was caught in the crosshairs of an onslaught from the Russian-born Kazakh, who pummelled her Romanian opponent with rasping serves and savage forehands.

Halep, the champion in 2019, did not help her cause, with a string of double faults to hand Rybakina chances at key moments.

The 30-year-old Romanian wasn’t able to defend her Wimbledon title last year — after the 2020 edition was canceled — because of a calf injury.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
wimbledon simona halep
wimbledon simona halep
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out