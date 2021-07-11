Home / Sports / Tennis / World No.1 Novak Djokovic unsure about going to Tokyo Games
Serbia's Novak Djokovic shows off the winners trophy to the crowd as he walks around Centre Court after defeating Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the men's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Pete Nichols/Pool Via AP)(AP)
tennis

World No.1 Novak Djokovic unsure about going to Tokyo Games

"I'll have to think about it," the 34-year-old told reporters in London after winning his sixth Wimbledon title. "My plan was always to go to Olympic Games.
Reuters
UPDATED ON JUL 11, 2021 11:58 PM IST

Serbia's Novak Djokovic said on Sunday he was "50-50" about competing at the Tokyo Olympics later this month following the organisers' decision to ban fans from attending and the restrictions on the number of people he can take to the Games.

"I'll have to think about it," the 34-year-old told reporters in London after winning his sixth Wimbledon title. "My plan was always to go to Olympic Games.

"But right now I'm a little bit divided. It's kind of 50-50 because of what I heard in the last couple days."

