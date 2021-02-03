Yastremska ineligible for Australian Open after CAS dismisses appeal
- Yastremska was suspended last month after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found a banned substance in an out-of-competition urine sample she submitted.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska who was provisionally suspended for doping, leaving her ineligible to play in the Australian Open that begins next week.
The International Tennis Federation (ITF) had denied Yastremska's application to have the suspension lifted, prompting the world number 29 to approach the CAS to hear an urgent appeal so she could play in the year's first Grand Slam.
"The provisional suspension imposed on Dayana Yastremska in the challenged decision remains in force until a final decision is rendered by the ITF," CAS said in a statement.
The ITF said in a statement that Yastremska "remains ineligible to compete" pending a final resolution of her case. Yastremska, who travelled to Melbourne for the Australian Open, had denied using performance-enhancing drugs and said the positive test was the result of a "contamination event".
