Home / Sports / Tokyo Olympics: Annu misses final of women's javelin throw event, finishes 14th
Women's Javelin Throw - Qualification - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 3, 2021. Annu Rani of India in action(REUTERS)
Women's Javelin Throw - Qualification - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 3, 2021. Annu Rani of India in action(REUTERS)
sports

Tokyo Olympics: Annu misses final of women's javelin throw event, finishes 14th

Annu Rani began with a 50.35m throw and improved it to 53.19m in her second attempt in Group A, which had 14 contenders.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 08:33 AM IST

India's Annu Rani could not qualify for the women's javelin throw final at the Olympic Games, finishing 14th with a below-par throw of 54.04m in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Annu began with a 50.35m throw and improved it to 53.19m in her second attempt in Group A, which had 14 contenders.

The 29-year-old needed a huge effort to make it to the 12-woman final and though she improved marginally, it was nowhere close to the automatic qualification mark of 63m.

The effort was also well below her personal best of 63.24m, which she achieved in the Federation Cup earlier this year.

Maria Andrejczyk from Poland was the only thrower who could earn the automatic qualification by sending the spear to 65.25m in her first attempt.

As per rules, thrower, who manages 63m, or at least 12 best performers qualify for the final.

All eyes will now be on contender Neeraj Chopra in the men's event, which will begin on Wednesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india at tokyo olympics tokyo olympics
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.