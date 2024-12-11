Menu Explore
Reuters |
Dec 11, 2024 10:56 PM IST

UEFA Europa League Standings

Dec 11 - Standings for the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday Stage : League Stage P W D L F A Pts 1 Athletic Club 6 5 1 0 11 2 16 2 Lazio 5 4 1 0 11 2 13 3 Frankfurt 5 4 1 0 10 5 13 4 Galatasaray 5 3 2 0 13 9 11 5 Anderlecht 5 3 2 0 9 5 11 6 Ajax 5 3 1 1 13 3 10 7 Lyon 5 3 1 1 12 5 10 8 Rangers 5 3 1 1 12 6 10 9 Tottenham 5 3 1 1 10 6 10 10 FCSB 5 3 1 1 7 5 10 11 Ferencváros 5 3 0 2 11 5 9 12 Man Utd 5 2 3 0 10 7 9 13 Plzeň 5 2 3 0 9 7 9 14 Olympiakos 5 2 2 1 5 3 8 15 Fenerbahçe 6 2 2 2 7 9 8 16 Real Sociedad 5 2 1 2 7 6 7 17 Bodø/Glimt 5 2 1 2 8 8 7 18 Braga 5 2 1 2 7 7 7 19 AZ 5 2 1 2 7 7 7 20 Midtjylland 5 2 1 2 5 5 7 21 Roma 5 1 3 1 5 5 6 22 Beşiktaş 5 2 0 3 5 11 6 23 Porto 5 1 2 2 10 10 5 24 R. Union SG 5 1 2 2 3 4 5 25 Hoffenheim 5 1 2 2 5 8 5 26 Slavia 5 1 1 3 4 5 4 27 PAOK 5 1 1 3 5 8 4 28 Elfsborg 5 1 1 3 7 11 4 29 Twente 5 0 3 2 4 7 3 30 Malmö 5 1 0 4 4 10 3 31 Maccabi TA 5 1 0 4 5 12 3 32 Qarabağ 5 1 0 4 4 13 3 33 Ludogorets 5 0 2 3 1 6 2 34 RFS 5 0 2 3 4 10 2 35 Nice 5 0 2 3 5 12 2 36 Dynamo Kyiv 5 0 0 5 1 12 0

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

