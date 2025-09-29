Aaron Rodgers breaks massive record with 91st long-range touchdown in Steelers’ Dublin win

Aaron Rodgers made a lasting impression on football history on Sunday in Dublin. With a sudden 80-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DK Metcalf, the 41-year-old quarterback surpassed Drew Brees as the all-time leader in long-distance touchdowns and recorded his 91st completion of at least 50 yards. This milestone adds to his already impressive resume, which includes four MVP awards and a Super Bowl victory. Aaron Rodgers breaks NFL record with 91st long-range touchdown in Steelers’ Dublin Win(Getty Images via AFP)

Deep ball specialist

Rodgers has long been known for his ability to stretch defenses, and Sunday’s strike was no exception. He threaded a pinpoint pass between defenders before Metcalf used his speed and strength to take it the rest of the way.

It was also Rodgers’ second major record in as many weeks. Against the Patriots, Rodgers passed for the 509th touchdown of his career, moving ahead of Brett Favre in all-time touchdown rankings. Along with that, he also jumped ahead of Philip Rivers to take the sixth position on the all-time passing yard leader board.

Rodgers is today 30 touchdown passes away from Peyton Manning at 539 and fewer than 700 yards behind Ben Roethlisberger in having amassed the fifth-most passing yards in history.

Rodger's strong start with the Steelers

Rodgers, who is currently in his 21st NFL season and his first with Pittsburgh, seems to be adjusting fast. He led the Steelers to two early touchdowns, including the record-setting pass with Metcalf, following a shaky opening drive.

The Steelers’ player has also praised his relationship with head coach Mike Tomlin. He described Tomlin in a report in Sky Sports as "a true players' coach who leads with accountability and respect."

Rodgers is still a game-changer in his 40s, as demonstrated by his performance on Sunday. He still stands out from the majority of quarterbacks in league history thanks to his ability to deliver deep passes.

FAQs

Q1: What NFL record did Aaron Rodgers break in Dublin?

He set the record for the most 50-plus-yard touchdown passes in NFL history with 91, surpassing Drew Brees.

Q2: Who caught Rodgers’ record-setting pass?

Wide receiver DK Metcalf hauled in the 80-yard touchdown.

Q3: How old is Aaron Rodgers?

Rodgers is 41 years old and in his 21st NFL season.