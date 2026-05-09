Aaron Rodgers-Steelers saga has taken another turn - Why QB is not signing anything today

The Aaron Rodgers-Pittsburgh Steelers saga took another unexpected turn Friday after conflicting reports emerged about the quarterback’s rumored visit to Pittsburgh. Earlier reports suggested that the 42-year-old was expected to meet with the Steelers and potentially finalize a contract to return for the 2026 season. But as Friday unfolded, multiple insiders indicated no official meeting had actually taken place - and Rodgers was nowhere to be found inside the team facility. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff game (AP)

Steelers officials say Aaron Rodgers talks remain positive Despite the confusion, Pittsburgh officials continue signaling confidence that an agreement will eventually get done. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the four-time MVP had not yet arrived at the Steelers’ building but emphasized the organization still believes a deal is moving closer.

“I just checked with a team official, Aaron Rodgers is not in the building as of right now. That doesn't mean he can't come, maybe later this afternoon, this weekend. The feeling is he will visit the team at some point and sign a contract that the team is optimistic they can reach with Rodgers,” Fowler said.

“I can tell you that both GM Omar Khan and head coach Mike McCarthy have had several conversations with Rodgers exclusively in recent days and weeks,” Fowler continued. “So they do feel like they're getting closer to a deal, just a matter of when he shows up into Pittsburgh. But as of late last night, this afternoon, the Steelers have been doing rookie mini camp. They're having a rookie dinner tonight. They are more focused on that at the moment.”

Omar Khan responds to reports The uncertainty intensified after Mark Kaboly reported that several people inside the organization had not seen Rodgers and that no formal Friday meeting had been scheduled. Steelers general manager Omar Khan later added more intrigue when asked directly about Rodgers’ whereabouts during an appearance on Audacy’s You Better You Bet.

“Yeah, you know, I don’t know where specifically Aaron is,” Khan said.

“You know, I can tell you that Aaron and I, and Coach [McCarthy] and Aaron and Aaron’s representatives, we’ve had some good conversations since the season ended and since Mike got here, and it’s been positive.”

Khan continued, “But, yeah, I don’t know where [Rodgers] is at this moment.”

“We continue to have conversations and they’re positive and, you know, we had a good experience with him last year, and, you know, I think he would probably echo the same thing and, you know, conversations continue.”

Contract details may be final hurdle in Rodgers-Steelers talks While no contract has been signed yet, league insiders still widely expect Rodgers to return to Pittsburgh for what would be his 22nd NFL season.

The Steelers reportedly placed a seldom-used unrestricted free agent tender on Rodgers earlier this offseason, though NFL Network described it as largely a placeholder while both sides continue negotiating a longer-term contract.

Money could ultimately become the biggest remaining hurdle. Reports indicated Rodgers is unlikely to play under the current $15 million structure tied to the tender, meaning both parties still need to finalize financial terms before an agreement becomes official.

Reunion with Mike McCarthy appears likely If Rodgers does return, it would reunite him with new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy, who coached the quarterback for 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers from 2006 through 2018.

The duo famously won Super Bowl XLV together during the 2010 season.

Former NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck also suggested there is little urgency for Pittsburgh to finalize the signing immediately because Rodgers already knows the offensive system well.

“It's fine for Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and Drew Allar to be the quarterbacks on the roster to take the reps early in the offseason. And so I don't think there's a race to sign him,” Hasselbeck said.