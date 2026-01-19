AFCON prize money: How much will Senegal, Morocco take home after iconic final? Complete purse breakdown

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has reached its final stage, an overtime between Senegal and Morocco. Sadio Mane and co led the game 1-0 at the time of writing this story. They are only minutes away from bagging a massive prize money.

Senegal, crowned champions in 2021, walked out of the game in extra-time, protesting a controversial penalty handed to Hakimi's side. However, the spot kick did not affect the scoreline, which went 0-0 in overtime.

How much prize money will Senegal, Morocco and others win? Purse breakdown Beyond silverware, significant financial rewards were at stake. Both finalists are already assured of at least $4 million, but the champions earn an additional $7 million, taking the total payout for the winners to $11.6 million, the highest prize money in AFCON history.

Breakdown of AFCON prize money Eliminated in the group stage: $500,000

Best third-placed teams: $700,000

Eliminated in the round of 16: $800,000

Eliminated in the quarterfinals: $1.3 million

Semifinalists: $2.5 million

Runner-up: $4 million

Champions: $7 million

Senegal vs Morocco starting 11 Senegal (4-3-3) E Mendy; A Mendy, M Sarr, Niakhate, Diouf; L Camara, I Gueye, P Gueye; I Ndiaye, Jackson, Mane.

Subs: Diaw, Y Diouf, M Camara, Ciss, Dia, Diallo, Jakobs, Mbaye, C Ndiaye, Niang, Sabaly, I Sarr, P Sarr, Seck.

Morocco (4-1-4-1) Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Masina, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui; Diaz, El Khannouss, Saibari, Ezzalzouli; El Kaabi.

Subs: Munir, Al Harrar, Akhomach, Ait Boudlal, Amrabat, Belammari, Chibi, El Yamiq, Igamane, Rahimi, Saiss, Salah-Eddine, Talbi, Targhalline.

Referee Jean Jacques Ngambo Ndala (DR Congo).