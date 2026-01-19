Edit Profile
    AFCON prize money: How much will Senegal, Morocco take home after iconic final? Complete purse breakdown

    Published on: Jan 19, 2026 3:24 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    Senegal and Morocco players clash during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final (AFP)
    Senegal and Morocco players clash during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final (AFP)

    The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has reached its final stage, an overtime between Senegal and Morocco

    The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has reached its final stage, an overtime between Senegal and Morocco. Sadio Mane and co led the game 1-0 at the time of writing this story. They are only minutes away from bagging a massive prize money.

    Senegal, crowned champions in 2021, walked out of the game in extra-time, protesting a controversial penalty handed to Hakimi's side. However, the spot kick did not affect the scoreline, which went 0-0 in overtime.

    How much prize money will Senegal, Morocco and others win? Purse breakdown

    Beyond silverware, significant financial rewards were at stake. Both finalists are already assured of at least $4 million, but the champions earn an additional $7 million, taking the total payout for the winners to $11.6 million, the highest prize money in AFCON history.

    Prize money for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has been distributed as follows: teams eliminated in the group stage receive $500,000, the best third-placed sides earn $700,000, round-of-16 exits collect $800,000, quarterfinalists take home $1.3 million, semifinalists secure $2.5 million, the runner-up receives $4 million, and the champions are awarded $7 million.

    Breakdown of AFCON prize money

    Eliminated in the group stage: $500,000

    Best third-placed teams: $700,000

    Eliminated in the round of 16: $800,000

    Eliminated in the quarterfinals: $1.3 million

    Semifinalists: $2.5 million

    Runner-up: $4 million

    Champions: $7 million

    Senegal vs Morocco starting 11

    Senegal (4-3-3) E Mendy; A Mendy, M Sarr, Niakhate, Diouf; L Camara, I Gueye, P Gueye; I Ndiaye, Jackson, Mane.

    Subs: Diaw, Y Diouf, M Camara, Ciss, Dia, Diallo, Jakobs, Mbaye, C Ndiaye, Niang, Sabaly, I Sarr, P Sarr, Seck.

    Morocco (4-1-4-1) Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Masina, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui; Diaz, El Khannouss, Saibari, Ezzalzouli; El Kaabi.

    Subs: Munir, Al Harrar, Akhomach, Ait Boudlal, Amrabat, Belammari, Chibi, El Yamiq, Igamane, Rahimi, Saiss, Salah-Eddine, Talbi, Targhalline.

    Referee Jean Jacques Ngambo Ndala (DR Congo).

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories. Read More

    © 2026 HindustanTimes