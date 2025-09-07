Alcaraz made ‘Djokovic feel that there was no other option’, Spaniard labelled as ‘different’ ahead of Sinner showdown

Carlos Alcaraz hasn't dropped a set in New York this year and was at his best in the semifinals, where he dismantled Novak Djokovic with ease. Now, the Spaniard is set to face Jannik Sinner in the men's singles final of the ongoing 2025 US Open. Carlos Alcaraz at the net after defeating Novak Djokovic.(Getty Images via AFP)

Against Sinner, it won't be an easy task for Alcaraz, and this pairing has been come a constant in Grand Slam finals lately. In this year's previous two Grand Slams at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, the finale was between Sinner and Alcaraz. Alcaraz came out on top in Paris and Sinner avenged his defeat at Wimbledon.

Commenting on Alcaraz ahead of the final, former player Justine Henin said, “Carlos may not have played his best match of the tournament against Novak. However, he had well-controlled contests that led to the Djokovic clash. It's due to all the work he has put in and the confidence he has built up in the previous months.”

"In the past, when Carlos experienced difficult moments in the match, they could last. Now, it's different. He had some momentum losses, but he immediately corrected it by making Novak feel that there would be no other option or outcome," she added.

At the ongoing US Open, Alcaraz has lost only 58 games in 18 sets, which is an average of just more than three games per set. He has also needed only two breaks.

Alcaraz has won 22 ATP Tour singles titles, which also includes five Grand Slams (two at the French Open, two at Wimbledon and one in New York). Alcaraz and Sinner have faced each other 14 times on the ATP Tour, with the Spaniard leading 9-5.

They faced each other three times in 2024, and Alcaraz won all three fixtures (a semifinal at Indian Wells, Roland Garros semifinal and China Open final).

This year, they faced each other in their first Masters final at the Italian Open, where Alcaraz won in straight sets, breaking Sinner's 26-match win streak. Then they faced each other at the French Open final, and in the fourth set, Sinner had three championship points on Alcaraz's serve. Alcaraz held from 0-40 and forced a fifth set, which he clinched in a dominant tiebreak. Then at Wimbledon, Sinner won in four sets.