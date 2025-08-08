Anthony Richardson's finger completely twisted; photos show gruesome injury vs Ravens

Anthony Richardson was forced out of the Indianapolis Colts vs the Baltimore Ravens preseason game on Thursday after sustaining a finger injury in the first quarter. The QB went down on a blind-side sack by David Ojabo. He was visibly in pain, and the team confirmed he would not return to the game. Thursday was Richardson's first shot at securing the Colts’ starting quarterback job. However, the abrupt end to his game has sparked several questions. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo (90) (AP)

Meanwhile, social media users posted visuals from the scene showing Richardson's pinky finger completely twisted. The scary photos went viral.

Anthony Richardson finger injury

On the Colts’ second offensive series, Ravens linebacker Ojabo came free off the right edge and leveled Richardson, who never saw him coming. The hit left the second-year quarterback favoring his right (throwing) arm, and he did not return.

Richardson was replaced by offseason acquisition Daniel Jones, his main competition for the QB1 spot. Whether Richardson’s exit was merely precautionary or the result of a more serious finger injury remains unclear.

Before leaving, the former fourth-overall pick completed 2 of 3 passes for 21 yards, leading an opening field-goal drive. His lone incompletion was nearly intercepted. On the second play of his second possession, Ojabo broke through untouched, forcing Richardson to the turf and to the sideline.

Injuries have been a recurring theme for Richardson since entering the league. As a rookie in 2023, he missed 13 games with a sprained A/C joint in his throwing shoulder.

The 2024 season brought more setbacks, back, foot, and hip issues, along with a midseason benching.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard added Jones this offseason to push Richardson in camp. Now, with Jones taking the reins earlier than anticipated in the preseason opener, the team will be watching closely to see how this latest setback impacts the quarterback competition.