BOSS Open final: Taylor Fritz defeats Alexander Zverev at Stuttgart

Taylor Fritz defeated Alexander Zverev at the Stuttgart Open 2025, also called the BOSS Open. Fritz won the first set 6-3, before play was suspended for a bit due to bad weather. The game resumed, Fritz winning the second set 7-6. This is his ninth ATP title. The Stuttgart Open is one of the most important tournaments for players preparing for Wimbledon. The Grand Slam is the only one played on grass so the court at the BOSS Open is a chance for players to get their bearings before Wimbledon. Taylor Fritz celebrates defeating Alexander Zverev men's singles final tennis match of the Stuttgart Open. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)(AP)

Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz’s path to the BOSS Open tennis final

Zverev defeated American player Ben Shelton7-6(8), 7-6(1) in the semi-finals. The top-seeded German struck 36 winners and did not face a break point in the game. As per ATP, Alexander Zverev is in his third tour-level final on grass after he reached the stage in 2016 and 2017 at Halle. The German reached the final of the Australian Open this year.

This was followed by opening-round defeats in Monte-Carlo and Indian Wells. Zverev bounced back in March, claiming his first title of the season in Munich. For Zverev, a title at Stuttgart would have made him the first German to win the tournament since 1991.

As for Fritz, the American defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6(5) on Saturday to reach the BOSS Open final. The American player is more comfortable on grass, with three titles in Eastbourne (2019, 2022, 2024) to show for it., Fritz has also got the better of Zverev in their past four meetings. This includes the Nitto ATP semi-finals last year.

BOSS Open prize money, where to watch

The winner of the singles final will get €114,335/ 250 points. The runner-up will receive 66,695 / 165 points. Till date, Rafael Nadal is the most successful player at the BOSS Open, having won three titles before he hung his boots.

FAQs

1 What is the BOSS Open tennis?

The Stuttgart Open is called BOSS Open as the tournament has been sponsored by Hugo Boss since 2022.

2 Why do they call it open?

Tennis tournaments are called open since both amateur and professional players can participate in the contest.

3 What is the prize money for the US Open tennis?

The singles winner gets a prize money of $3,600,000.

4 Where can I watch BOSS Open?

Fans in the United States can watch the BOSS Open on Tennis TV.