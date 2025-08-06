Celtics make two big trade moves within minutes; spend millions on RJ Luis Jr, Chris Boucher

The Boston Celtics have made two big offensive moves, within minutes, to strengthen their frontcourt - adding rookie RJ Luis Jr and free agent forward Chris Boucher to their roster. Joe Mazzulla and co have dealt recently-acquired Georges Niang to the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Boston Celtics added RJ Luis Jr and Chris Boucher to their roster(X)

Charania added that Georges Niang’s contract will be absorbed into the Celtics’ sizable trade exception from the John Collins deal, giving Boston added salary flexibility under the league’s second apron threshold.

Niang, 32, departs for the Western Conference after a brief stint in Boston. The Massachusetts native joined the team just days after the 2024-25 season concluded. He and a future second-round pick were traded to the Celtics in a three-team trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks, and Terance Mann and Drake Powell's trade rights to the Brooklyn Nets.

RJ Luis Jr, who went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, had an elite season in St John. The rookie averaged 18.2 points per game, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Chris Boucher addresses Boston's need in terms of size. They lost three of their key big man this summer. The 32-year-old has done well with the Toronto Raptors in the last few seasons. The veteran forward was the last member of the 2018-19 championship team.

Last season, he averaged 10.0 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.5 blocks while shooting 49.2 percent from the field.

Commenting on Boston's Tuesday moves, one fan tweeted: “So the Celtics basically traded Georges Niang and two second-round picks for Chris Boucher and RJ Luis Jr.”

“RJ Luis Jr is a Dominican kid who grew up in Miami. Played 1 year at UMass Amherst then the last 3 years at St John's. His senior year he played for Rick Pitino and was Big East Player Of The Year 👀🍿☘️” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.