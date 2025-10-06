The status of Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio for Monday's Game 2 remains uncertain after MRI exam results on his right hamstring were inconclusive, manager Pat Murphy said Sunday. Brewers' Jackson Chourio (hamstring) status for Game 2 is unclear

Chourio was injured in the second inning of Saturday's 9-3 win over the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series. He was 3-for-3 with three RBI before the early exit.

"I can't give you a definitive, but I know that we're going to test some things ," Murphy said, adding that the injury is "not a serious hamstring strain."

Chourio, 21, underwent the MRI on Saturday. Concern was heightened because he missed 29 consecutive games this summer due to a strained right hamstring. He returned to the lineup on Aug. 30.

Chourio was optimistic after leaving Saturday's game that he wouldn't have to miss time.

"I feel good right now," Chourio said through a translator. "Compared to the last time that this happened, I feel like I'm in a very good position."

Murphy said Isaac Collins would start in left if Chourio wasn't available. Collins went 0-for-2 after replacing Chourio on Saturday. In the regular season, the 28-year-old rookie batted .263 with nine homers, 54 RBIs and 16 steals in 130 games.

Chourio batted .270 with 21 homers, 78 RBIs and 21 steals in 131 games in the regular season.

Murphy also announced left-hander Aaron Ashby will be used as an opener for Monday's game. In Game 1, Cubs manager Craig Counsell placed left-handed hitters first, third, fifth and seventh in his order. Ashby retired all four Cubs he faced in Game 1, which included lefties Pete Crow- Armstrong and Michael Busch.

Shota Imanaga will start for Chicago. He entered as the second Cubs pitcher in Game 2 of the wild-card series against the San Diego Padres and gave up two runs and three hits in four innings. Chicago lost 3-0, but Imanaga wasn't involved in the decision.

Field Level Media

