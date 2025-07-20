British Open 2025 prize money: Here's how much Scottie Scheffler, Harris English win. Complete purse breakdown
Scottie Scheffler claimed his fourth Major title at the 153rd Open Championship, held at Royal Portrush
Scottie Scheffler claimed his fourth Major title at the 153rd Open Championship, held at Royal Portrush from July 16–20, with a commanding performance at 17-under par. The 29-year-old is now just shy of $100 million in official career earnings and over $19 million for the season.
Harris English finished second at 13-under, marking a strong showing. The tournament offered a $17 million purse, unchanged from 2024, with Scheffler earning $3.1 million and English taking home $1.759 million.
Winner and Top Finishers
1st: Scottie Scheffler ($3,100,000) – The world No. 1 dominated, securing the Claret Jug with a final-round 68, adding to his 2025 Majors haul.
2nd: Harris English ($1,759,000) – English’s runner-up finish, tying with others at 13-under, netted him a significant payday, highlighting his resurgence.
3rd: Chris Gotterup ($1,128,000) – Gotterup’s third place at 12-under showcased his potential, earning a solid return.
T4: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Haotong Li, Wyndham Clark ($876,000 each) – The trio at 11-under shared fourth-place money, reflecting tight competition.
T7: Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Xander Schauffele ($451,833 each) – McIlroy’s home turf effort at 10-under tied him with past champions for seventh.
T10: Bryson DeChambeau, Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Russell Henley ($317,533 each) – The 9-under group, including Major winners, split tenth-place funds.
Full Purse Breakdown
The $17 million purse, the smallest among the four Majors, still ensured substantial rewards:
Top 10 (and ties): Ranged from $3.1 million to $317,533, with each position offering six-figure earnings.
11th–20th: Approximately $282,800 to $176,200, maintaining high payouts.
21st–30th: Around $168,000 to $111,200, rewarding consistent play.
31st–40th: Roughly $107,600 to $74,900, still significant for mid-pack finishers.
41st–50th: Between $71,800 and $47,200, covering a broad field.
51st–60th: $46,200 to $41,400, tapering off for lower ranks.
61st–70th: $41,200 to $38,900, ensuring all cut-makers were compensated.
Missed Cut: Leading 10 pros earned $12,350, the next 20 got $10,300, a nod to early efforts.