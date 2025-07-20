British Open 2025 prize money: Here's how much Scottie Scheffler, Harris English win. Complete purse breakdown

Scottie Scheffler claimed his fourth Major title at the 153rd Open Championship, held at Royal Portrush from July 16–20, with a commanding performance at 17-under par. The 29-year-old is now just shy of $100 million in official career earnings and over $19 million for the season. Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. celebrates on the 18th green after winning The 153rd Open Championship (REUTERS)

Harris English finished second at 13-under, marking a strong showing. The tournament offered a $17 million purse, unchanged from 2024, with Scheffler earning $3.1 million and English taking home $1.759 million.

Winner and Top Finishers

1st: Scottie Scheffler ($3,100,000) – The world No. 1 dominated, securing the Claret Jug with a final-round 68, adding to his 2025 Majors haul.

2nd: Harris English ($1,759,000) – English’s runner-up finish, tying with others at 13-under, netted him a significant payday, highlighting his resurgence.

3rd: Chris Gotterup ($1,128,000) – Gotterup’s third place at 12-under showcased his potential, earning a solid return.

T4: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Haotong Li, Wyndham Clark ($876,000 each) – The trio at 11-under shared fourth-place money, reflecting tight competition.

T7: Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Xander Schauffele ($451,833 each) – McIlroy’s home turf effort at 10-under tied him with past champions for seventh.

T10: Bryson DeChambeau, Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Russell Henley ($317,533 each) – The 9-under group, including Major winners, split tenth-place funds.

Full Purse Breakdown

The $17 million purse, the smallest among the four Majors, still ensured substantial rewards:

Top 10 (and ties): Ranged from $3.1 million to $317,533, with each position offering six-figure earnings.

11th–20th: Approximately $282,800 to $176,200, maintaining high payouts.

21st–30th: Around $168,000 to $111,200, rewarding consistent play.

31st–40th: Roughly $107,600 to $74,900, still significant for mid-pack finishers.

41st–50th: Between $71,800 and $47,200, covering a broad field.

51st–60th: $46,200 to $41,400, tapering off for lower ranks.

61st–70th: $41,200 to $38,900, ensuring all cut-makers were compensated.

Missed Cut: Leading 10 pros earned $12,350, the next 20 got $10,300, a nod to early efforts.