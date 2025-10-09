Brock Purdy injury update: Will 49ers QB return for Week 6 vs Buccaneers?

NFL fans are gearing up to witness a high-octane matchup between the San Francisco 49ers (4-1) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) at Raymond James Stadium this weekend. Ahead of the Week 6 showdown, a major issue that continues to create problems for the San Francisco 49ers is the unavailability of its star quarterback, Brock Purdy, who is not playing due to a turf toe injury. Brock Purdy injury update: Here's when the San Francisco 49ers QB can make a comeback in the lineup.(Getty Images via AFP)

Brock Purdy injury update

According to Sports Illustrated, the 25-year-old did not take part in the practice session on Wednesday, October 8. However, fans received some positive updates about his recovery from 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Speaking to mediapersons, Shanahan shared that Purdy is "progressing". But the team, as well as fans, are still unsure when they can expect Purdy to make a comeback to the lineup. There are no considerations about the NFL star landing on injured reserve ahead of the side's Week 6 game.

"It hasn't been a thought on (placing Brock Purdy on) IR. He's progressing," Shanahan said on Wednesday.

For now, the San Francisco 49ers remain three-point road underdogs for their match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as per the latest odds by DraftKings.

Nick Wagoner of ESPN shared that backup Mac Jones is expected to be in the center for the fourth time in the ongoing NFL season in Week 6.

Notably, Jones led his side to victories in each of his previous three starts.

According to Wagoner, San Francisco sees Purdy's return as "more of a week-to-week proposition after he aggravated a Week 1 toe injury during the Week 4 loss to Jacksonville".

Last week, Purdy did not travel to Los Angeles for the Week 5 game.

The possibility of Jones starting in Week 6 will grow further if Purdy remains out of practice on Thursday, October 9, as per Sports Illustrated.

This season, Purdy has started for San Francisco two times and led the side to a 1-1 record. So far, he has thrown for 586 yards, four scores and four picks.

During the game against Jacksonville, Purdy threw two picks, but later re-aggravated his toe injury.

When will Brock Purdy return?

As of now, it remains to be seen when Purdy can make a comeback to the lineup.

If he would be placed on IR, then he would miss out on the next four games for his side. This means he would return to the side in Week 10 for the game against the Los Angeles Rams.

FAQs:

When will the San Francisco 49ers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game take place?

It will be played on Sunday, October 12.

Why is Brock Purdy not playing?

He is out of the lineup due to a turf toe injury.

What does turf toe mean?

As per the Cleveland Clinic, it is a hyperextension of the big toe.