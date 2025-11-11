Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton said he played in Thursday's home victory over the Las Vegas Raiders after receiving a testicular cancer diagnosis days earlier. Broncos LB Alex Singleton has cancerous tumor removed

Singleton had surgery Friday to remove "the cancerous tumor," then received what he called "a great prognosis" because the ailment was detected in the early stages. He shared his health scare with teammates Monday morning.

Singleton, 31, had nine tackles in Thursday's 10-7 victory over the Raiders. He has 89 tackles and a forced fumble in 10 games this season.

In 89 career games , Singleton has 722 career tackles with three interceptions , three forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries over seven seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles and Broncos.

In a social media post, Singleton revealed that his health concerns started over two weeks ago following a drug test that showed elevated levels of the hormone "hcG" in his system. A visit with a urologist, who performed an ultrasound last week, confirmed the presence of testicular cancer.

Surgery on Friday was performed to remove a tumor. Singleton said he is on the road to recovery and expects to return to the field in "the coming weeks" as he awaits additional test results.

"I wrestled with sharing such personal information publicly," Singleton said in a statement posted to social media. "But the fact is, if it helps one person decide to pay closer attention to their body, then it is well worth it.

"Early detection and regular screenings save lives and can save loved ones from a lot of grief."

