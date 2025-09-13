Browns vs Ravens Week 2: See full injury report ahead of Sunday’s game
The Cleveland Browns will compete against the Baltimore Ravens on September 14, following both teams' season-opening losses.
The Cleveland Browns are preparing to face off against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (September 14). With both teams having lost their first games of the season, this matchup becomes important in deciding which team gains the better edge of the two.
Browns quarterback Joe Flacco will be facing his erstwhile team for the first time as the Browns continue to keep K Andre Szmyt for the Week 2 AFC North matchup, as reported by Dawgs by Nature. The return of running back Quinshon Judkins could prove beneficial for the Browns to face off against the Ravens’ defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike. Both these players currently find themselves on their respective injury reports. No players have been ruled out from either team as of yet.
Here is the full and latest Browns injury report, as published by their official website:
Joel Bitonio
Guard
INJURY: Not injury related (Rest)
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation
GAME STATUS: Not listed
Jack Conklin
Tackle
INJURY: Eye, elbow
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation
GAME STATUS: Not listed
Mike Hall Jr
Defensive tackle
INJURY: Knee
LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice
GAME STATUS: Not listed
Dawand Jones
Tackle
INJURY: Knee
LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice
GAME STATUS: Not listed
Quinshon Judkins
Running back
INJURY: Not injury related
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation
GAME STATUS: Not listed
Denzel Ward
Cornerback
INJURY: Shoulder, ankle
LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice
GAME STATUS: Not listed
Here is the full and latest Ravens injury report, as published by the official Browns website:
Jaire Alexander
Cornerback
INJURY: Knee
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation
GAME STATUS: Unspecified
Isaiah Likely
Tight-end
INJURY: Foot
LATEST UPDATE: Did not participate in practice
GAME STATUS: Unspecified
Nnamdi Madubuike
Defensive tackle
INJURY: Ankle
LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice
GAME STATUS: Unspecified
Patrick Ricard
Fullback
INJURY: Calf
LATEST UPDATE: Did not participate in practice
GAME STATUS: Unspecified
The game will be available to stream on CBS and NFL+ AT 1 PM ET.