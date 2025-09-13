Browns vs Ravens Week 2: See full injury report ahead of Sunday’s game

The Cleveland Browns are preparing to face off against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (September 14). With both teams having lost their first games of the season, this matchup becomes important in deciding which team gains the better edge of the two. On September 14, the Cleveland Browns face the Baltimore Ravens after both teams lost their season openers. (Photo by Jason Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Browns quarterback Joe Flacco will be facing his erstwhile team for the first time as the Browns continue to keep K Andre Szmyt for the Week 2 AFC North matchup, as reported by Dawgs by Nature. The return of running back Quinshon Judkins could prove beneficial for the Browns to face off against the Ravens’ defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike. Both these players currently find themselves on their respective injury reports. No players have been ruled out from either team as of yet.

Here is the full and latest Browns injury report, as published by their official website:

Joel Bitonio

Guard

INJURY: Not injury related (Rest)

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation

GAME STATUS: Not listed

Jack Conklin

Tackle

INJURY: Eye, elbow

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation

GAME STATUS: Not listed

Mike Hall Jr

Defensive tackle

INJURY: Knee

LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice

GAME STATUS: Not listed

Dawand Jones

Tackle

INJURY: Knee

LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice

GAME STATUS: Not listed

Quinshon Judkins

Running back

INJURY: Not injury related

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation

GAME STATUS: Not listed

Denzel Ward

Cornerback

INJURY: Shoulder, ankle

LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice

GAME STATUS: Not listed

Here is the full and latest Ravens injury report, as published by the official Browns website:

Jaire Alexander

Cornerback

INJURY: Knee

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation

GAME STATUS: Unspecified

Isaiah Likely

Tight-end

INJURY: Foot

LATEST UPDATE: Did not participate in practice

GAME STATUS: Unspecified

Nnamdi Madubuike

Defensive tackle

INJURY: Ankle

LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice

GAME STATUS: Unspecified

Patrick Ricard

Fullback

INJURY: Calf

LATEST UPDATE: Did not participate in practice

GAME STATUS: Unspecified

The game will be available to stream on CBS and NFL+ AT 1 PM ET.

Stuti Gupta contributed to this story