Cam Coleman transfer row: Why Auburn fans are going gaga over 19-year-old amid Ohio rumors

Cam Coleman just proved why Auburn needs him. On Saturday, the 19-year-old Tigers wide receiver took a ridiculous catch against the Vanderbilt Commodores, helping his team to equalize at 38-38, deep in the fourth quarter. At the time of writing this story, Coleman had 143 yards on 10 receptions and one key touchdown. Cam Coleman #8 of the Auburn Tigers catches a pass in front of LeVar Thornton Jr. #25 of the Baylor Bears (Getty Images via AFP)

However, it was Coleman's catch, very close to the sideline, that became a highlight reel for Auburn fans.

“Ridiculous catch by Cam Coleman,” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Cam Coleman are you serious??” another one asked in wonderment.

“Auburn needs to empty every penny out of its pockets to keep Cam Coleman. This is just ridiculous 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫” a third person tweeted.

Cam Coleman transfer rumors

This comes as Ohio State is being strongly linked to Coleman. The team is eyeing another national championship, but that hasn’t stopped whispers from swirling about potential transfer moves once the season ends.

With several coaching changes across the country, one name has already emerged as a possible Buckeye target: Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman.

Coleman, a former five-star recruit and the No 2 wideout in the 2024 class behind Jeremiah Smith, might soon explore new options after Auburn’s decision to part ways with head coach Hugh Freeze.

The Tigers’ offensive struggles this season could further motivate him to seek a fresh start.

According to a report by Chris Hummer, retaining Coleman will be Auburn’s next head coach’s top priority, but it won’t be easy. Hummer noted that sources within the industry believe Ohio State could be in play if Coleman hits the transfer portal this winter.

“One industry source even speculated that Coleman could play with Jeremiah Smith at Ohio State if Carnell Tate leaves for the NFL,” Hummer wrote, adding that Florida, Oregon, Ole Miss, Georgia, and Notre Dame would all be eager suitors as well.

The idea of Coleman and Smith sharing the field in Columbus is enough to make any Buckeye fan dream big, especially with quarterback Julian Sayin continuing to praise Ohio State’s explosive season.

For now, Coleman remains committed to Auburn and will likely wait to see who replaces Freeze before making any decisions.