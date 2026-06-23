Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha overtakes Tom Brady on social media, after surpassing Manuel Neuer, as followers surge

While many had different teams pegged as potential dark horses ahead of the FIFA World Cup, the spotlight has increasingly shifted to one surprise package: the African nation of Cape Verde. Vozinha entered the tournament with fewer than 100,000 Instagram followers but saw his popularity skyrocket during the Spain vs Cape Verde clash. (L - Vozinha/IG ; R - Tom Brady/IG)

Their impressive run has captured widespread attention and excitement, with much of the credit going to goalkeeper Vozinha, whose heroic and commanding performances have played a key role in their rise.

Vozinha overtakes NFL legend Tom Brady Off the field, another major highlight came from Vozinha, who entered the tournament with fewer than 100,000 Instagram followers but saw his popularity skyrocket during the Spain vs Cape Verde clash, crossing the one-million mark within hours.

Remarkably, his rapid rise did not stop there. Within a short span, he reportedly surpassed Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in Instagram followers, who had previously been the most followed goalkeeper on the platform with around 14.8 million followers.

However, he has now taken things a step further, capturing attention far beyond football circles and even overtaking a globally recognized name in US sports and the NFL in popularity and social media impact.

Tom Brady, the retired NFL legend, currently has around 15.4 million followers on Instagram. However, the Cape Verdean goalkeeper has now surged ahead with approximately 15.6 million followers at the time of writing, meaning he has already overtaken the former NFL star in social media popularity.