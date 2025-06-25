Celtics’ Porzingis deal saves team $180M, onboards Georges Niang. What's next?

The Boston Celtics have made another big roster move ahead of the new NBA season. In a three-team trade involving the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets, Boston is bringing in veteran forward Georges Niang, along with a second-round draft pick, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. Boston Celtics acquire Georges Niang in three-team trade, sending Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta and gaining financial flexibility. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The deal saw Boston send Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to Atlanta, while Brooklyn received Terance Mann and the No. 22 pick in this year’s draft from the Hawks.

Who is Georges Niang?

Now, in return, the Celtics received Niang, Atlanta’s second-rounder, and Cleveland’s 2031 second-round pick, which Atlanta had previously acquired. Atlanta will take on Boston’s least favourable second-round pick in 2026, sources told ESPN.

Niang, a 31-year-old sharpshooter, averaged just under 9 points per game with Cleveland last season and shot 38.5% from three. His presence will help Boston maintain floor spacing and ball movement, especially with Porzingis heading to Atlanta.

Porzingis, for his part, is coming off two impressive seasons in Boston, including shooting a career-best 41.2% from deep while averaging over 19 points per game. If healthy, he’s expected to slot in nicely alongside Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, and Zaccharie Risacher in the Hawks’ frontcourt.

The Celtics traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers late Monday. That deal brought back Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, these two trades will save the Celtics a massive $180 million in projected luxury tax payments. Before the moves, Boston was looking at a combined payroll and tax bill of over $500 million for next season.

Now, Boston finds itself below the second luxury tax apron and could even be on track to duck the tax altogether this season. The Celtics were expected to make cost-cutting adjustments this summer, especially after star forward Jayson Tatum suffered an Achilles tear during the team’s playoff loss to the Knicks.

Meanwhile, Atlanta also gets some financial breathing room as it moves on from Terance Mann’s $15.5 million annual salary. Porzingis is on an expiring $30 million deal, giving the Hawks some flexibility as they navigate potential extensions for Dyson Daniels and decisions around All-Star guard Trae Young’s future.