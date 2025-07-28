Chloe Kelly shines as England retain Euro 2025 title in nail-biting match against Spain

England’s Lionesses secured back-to-back Women's European Championship titles in stunning fashion, defeating reigning world champions Spain in a tense penalty shootout at St Jakob Park, Basel. Chloe Kelly, who famously netted the winning goal in the Euro 2022 final, once again etched her name in football history as she smashed home the decisive spot-kick after a hard-fought 1-1 draw over 120 minutes, reported the Guardian. Prince William hugs England's forward #18 Chloe Kelly as team celebrates the Women's Euro 2025 win against Spain.(AFP)

England vs Spain UEFA Euro 2025 final

Spain struck first through Mariona Caldentey, who capitalized on Ona Batlle’s pinpoint cross in the 25th minute after a spell of dominant possession. But England’s trademark resilience kicked in after the break.

The equaliser came in the 57th minute via Alessia Russo, who met Kelly’s driven cross with a powerful header. Kelly, who substituted Lauren James after she limped off with an ankle injury late in the first half, made an instant impact which proved decisive when it mattered, stated another Arsenal.com report.

Euro 2025 final: Tactical battle and extra-time drama

England manager Sarina Wiegman made key adjustments and flipped wingers Lauren Hemp and James to mirror Germany’s defensive strategy against Spain in the semi-finals. The move paid off, with Hemp tracking back to support Lucy Bronze, stifling Spanish attacks on the flank.

Hampton, the Guardian report added, kept England in the game with crucial saves, including tipping over a thunderous strike from Claudia Pina and denying Mariona in the shootout.

Extra time offered little breakthrough, though Spain squandered a golden chance when Salma Paralluelo backheeled wide from close range. Bronze limped off at the break in extra time, but not before battling through for her 140th cap.

Shootout seals glory

The penalty shootout was a rollercoaster. The Arsenal report stated that Beth Mead’s opener was controversially retaken after VAR ruled a double touch; the second attempt was saved. Leah Williamson also saw her effort stopped by Spain’s Cata Coll.

But with Spain faltering, Hampton saving Caldentey and Bonmati’s attempts, and Paralluelo firing wide, Chloe Kelly was tasked with the decisive penalty. Cool and clinical, she hammered it in and secured England’s second straight Euro title.

Captain Williamson, along with Mead, Russo, Lotte Wubben-Moy, and Kelly, celebrated their second title. Meanwhile, rising star Michelle Agyemang, who scored twice earlier in the tournament, won Young Player of the Tournament.

