Chris Henry Jr shares scary update for Ohio, Oregon and USC; ‘want to make the right decision’

Chris Henry Jr shared an update on his signing situation(Instagram/Chris Henry Jr) Chris Henry Jr shared an update on his situation amid Ohio, USC and Oregon interest The Chris Henry Jr saga just got a new twist. While it was reported that the top WR prospect has revealed his intentions of committing to Ohio State, the 18-year-old gave out an update on Wednesday that could concern the Buckeyes, USC, and Oregon. The three schools appear to be involved in a tight battle to sign the receiver.

For months, Oregon has quietly pushed to lure 5-star WR Henry Jr away from Ohio State, where he’s been committed since 2023. The expectation as Wednesday approached was straightforward: Henry would sign with the Buckeyes early in the morning and end the suspense. Instead, the situation unraveled in real time.

Just before Henry’s planned announcement, reports surfaced that Ohio State receivers coach Brian Hartline, the primary recruiter responsible for bringing Henry into the fold, was leaving the program to become head coach at USF.

The department reportedly stunned Henry, leading him to change his decision. This came even as the WR reportedly told those gathered at Mater Dei that he was committing to the Buckeyes. No Letter of Intent was submitted.

Update for Ohio, USC and Oregon

Henry has now clarified that he has not made a decision. “I have not signed yet. Still trying to weigh my options due to coaching changes I just want to make the right decision for my future,” he posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

With the signing period underway, the uncertainty has opened the door for Oregon, now widely viewed as the favorite to pull off one of the cycle’s biggest flips. USC remains involved, and Ohio State is still trying to steady the situation, but the Ducks are considered to have real momentum.

A final decision could land later Wednesday or stretch into Thursday or Friday before the early signing window closes.

Oregon currently holds the nation’s No. 2 class for 2026, and adding Henry would likely elevate the Ducks to No. 1, ahead of USC, marking yet another signature recruiting moment under Lanning.