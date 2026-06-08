Christian Eriksen wife and children: All about Sabrina Kvist Jensen and their family

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed during his country's friendly match against Ukraine on Sunday, five years after suffering a cardiac arrest at the European Championship. Denmark's Christian Eriksen: File photo (Pool via REUTERS)

What Happened? The incident occurred in the 64th minute with Denmark leading 2-1. Eriksen suddenly fell to the ground, prompting immediate concern from players, officials, and supporters.

Medical staff rushed onto the pitch to provide treatment, and the referee eventually abandoned the match around 15 minutes later.

Eriksen was subsequently taken to a hospital in Odense, where the game was being played.

The Danish Football Association later provided a positive update on social media, stating, "Christian Eriksen is conscious and doing well under the circumstances."

Also Read: Christian Eriksen health update: Disturbing video shows Denmark footballer collapse during Ukraine match

Christian Eriksen heart condition The 34-year-old has been fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD), often referred to as a pacemaker, since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 group-stage match against Finland.

The shocking incident forced Eriksen to spend more than six months away from football.

Speaking after Sunday's incident, Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen said, "Christian is doing well and walked off the pitch by himself. As I see it, the pacemaker responded as it should. He was briefly unconscious, but regained consciousness very quickly, and we were quickly in contact with him. He will now undergo further examinations at the hospital to determine what caused the incident. We are in ongoing contact with him and the doctors at the hospital. But Christian is doing well and he asked me to send his regards to all the players and tell them that he was ok."

Also Read: Christian Eriksen heart condition explained: The life-saving device implanted after his 2021 collapse

Christian Eriksen family Eriksen's long-time partner is Sabrina Kvist Jensen. The couple has reportedly been together since around 2012 and share two children.

Originally from Tommerup, Denmark, Jensen trained as a hairdresser and has supported Eriksen throughout his football career, including during his recovery from the cardiac arrest he suffered in 2021.

Children Eriksen and Jensen are parents to two children. Their son, Alfred, was born in June 2018, while their daughter was born in late 2020 or early 2021. Although the couple publicly announced the arrival of their second child and becoming a "family of four," they have chosen not to disclose their daughter's name.

Recent reports have suggested that Eriksen and Jensen have officially married, although they are still frequently described in media reports as long-term partners.