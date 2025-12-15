Christian Watson injury news: Packers get update on star WR; likely to miss time

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson lies on the field following an injury during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) Packers WR Christian Watson suffered a chest injury vs the Broncos after an interception, stayed down briefly, then walked off and was ruled out. Christian Watson, a Green Bay Packers suffered a bad chest injury in the game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain intercepted Watson on a throw from Jordan Love. Watson injured himself as he fell to the ground after the interception. He stayed down for several minutes, sparking concerns among fans.

Later, he was able to walk off to the sidelines, and then to the locker room for evaluation. Later, the Packers confirmed that Watson has been ruled out for rest of the game against the Broncos.

Watson also suffered from poor form at the Broncos game, managing to catch only three passes for 29 yards. It was a sharp fall from his last two games where Watson indicated that the Packers fans could be seeing the best of him as the NFL regular season comes to a close.

In Week 13 against Detroit Lions, Watson received four passes for 80 yards with one touchdown. Then, in Week 14, he racked up four passes for 89 yards and two TDs. These were his best performances this season, having missed most of it with an injury.

Also read: Why Patrick Mahomes may not play Chiefs vs Titans next week. Concerning injury update comes in

How Much Time Will Christian Watson Miss?

It is not yet clear how serious Christian Watson's chest injury is. ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed in a post that Watson is going to miss the rest of the game. Depending on how serious his injury is, it will become clear after the game how much time he is going to miss.

Christian Watson missed the start of the 2025 season because he was still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the final game of the 2024 season, a non-contact knee injury that ended his year and required extensive rehab. He returned to the active roster in October 2025.

Notably, the Packers have also lost Zach Tom, Quay Walker, and now Micah Parsons to injury - in what proved to be a fateful night for the Wisconsin team.