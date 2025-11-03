CJ Stroud injury: Texans QB ruled out vs Broncos; Week 10 status update out

CJ Stroud injury update: The Houston Texans quarterback has been ruled out of the Week 9 game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. He sustained a concussion after hitting his head on the turf at the end of the second quarter. The team announced just after halftime that he would not return. C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the game against the Denver Broncos (Getty Images via AFP)

The incident occurred when Stroud scrambled for a six-yard gain and began to slide. As he went down, Kris Abrams-Draine made contact with Stroud’s shoulder area, causing the quarterback’s head to whip backward and hit the ground hard.

Officials initially threw a flag for unnecessary roughness, but after a review, the penalty was overturned. Replay showed that Abrams-Draine did not make direct contact with Stroud’s head or neck.

Stroud stayed down for several minutes as team trainers checked on him. He was later helped to the sideline and taken into the medical tent for further evaluation. Moments later, he walked to the locker room under his own power, with Davis Mills stepping in to take over at quarterback.

Week 10 update

The Texans play the Jacksonville Jaguars next week. While the team is yet to give an official update, the severity of Stroud's injury suggests he could miss the Jaguars game.

The recovery time for a concussion in an NFL quarterback can vary widely depending on the severity of the injury and the individual's response to treatment.

Houston Texans Depth Chart

Offense (3WR, 1TE Set)

Quarterback (QB)

C.J. Stroud

Davis Mills

Graham Mertz

Running Back (RB)

Nick Chubb

Woody Marks

Dameon Pierce (O)

British Brooks

Wide Receiver (WR1)

Nico Collins

Xavier Hutchinson

Tank Dell (O)

Wide Receiver (WR2)

Christian Kirk

Jaylin Noel

Justin Watson (IR)

Wide Receiver (WR3)

Jayden Higgins

Braxton Berrios

Tight End (TE)

Dalton Schultz

Harrison Bryant

Cade Stover (IR)

Fullback (FB)

Jakob Johnson (IR)

Left Tackle (LT)

Aireontae Ersery

Trent Brown (O)

Left Guard (LG)

Juice Scruggs

Laken Tomlinson

Center (C)

Jake Andrews

Jarrett Patterson

Right Guard (RG)

Ed Ingram

Right Tackle (RT)

Tytus Howard

Blake Fisher

Defense (Base 4–3 Formation)

Left Defensive End (LDE)

Will Anderson Jr.

Denico Autry

Darrell Taylor

Left Defensive Tackle (LDT)

Mario Edwards Jr.

Tommy Togiai

Kyonte Hamilton (IR)

Right Defensive Tackle (RDT)

Sheldon Rankins

Tim Settle Jr.

Folorunso Fatukasi (IR)

Kurt Hinish (O)

Right Defensive End (RDE)

Danielle Hunter

Derek Barnett

Dylan Horton (O)

Weakside Linebacker (WLB)

Henry To’oTo’o

Jake Hansen

Jamal Hill

Middle Linebacker (MLB)

Azeez Al-Shaair

Strongside Linebacker (SLB)

E.J. Speed

Christian Harris

Left Cornerback (LCB)

Derek Stingley Jr.

Tremon Smith

Strong Safety (SS)

Calen Bullock

Jaylen Reed

Free Safety (FS)

M.J. Stewart

Jimmie Ward (O)

Right Cornerback (RCB)

Kamari Lassiter

Jaylin Smith

Nickelback (NB)

Jalen Pitre

Alijah Huzzie (O)

Special Teams

Placekicker (PK)

Ka'imi Fairbairn

Punter (P)

Tommy Townsend

Holder (H)

Tommy Townsend

Punt Returner (PR)

Jaylin Noel

Braxton Berrios

Christian Kirk

Kick Returner (KR)

Dameon Pierce (O)

Tremon Smith

Jaylin Noel

Braxton Berrios

Long Snapper (LS)

Austin Brinkman