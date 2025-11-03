CJ Stroud injury: Texans QB ruled out vs Broncos; Week 10 status update out
CJ Stroud injury update: The Houston Texans quarterback has been ruled out of the Week 9 game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
CJ Stroud injury update: The Houston Texans quarterback has been ruled out of the Week 9 game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. He sustained a concussion after hitting his head on the turf at the end of the second quarter. The team announced just after halftime that he would not return.
The incident occurred when Stroud scrambled for a six-yard gain and began to slide. As he went down, Kris Abrams-Draine made contact with Stroud’s shoulder area, causing the quarterback’s head to whip backward and hit the ground hard.
Officials initially threw a flag for unnecessary roughness, but after a review, the penalty was overturned. Replay showed that Abrams-Draine did not make direct contact with Stroud’s head or neck.
Stroud stayed down for several minutes as team trainers checked on him. He was later helped to the sideline and taken into the medical tent for further evaluation. Moments later, he walked to the locker room under his own power, with Davis Mills stepping in to take over at quarterback.
Week 10 update
The Texans play the Jacksonville Jaguars next week. While the team is yet to give an official update, the severity of Stroud's injury suggests he could miss the Jaguars game.
The recovery time for a concussion in an NFL quarterback can vary widely depending on the severity of the injury and the individual's response to treatment.
