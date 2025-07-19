Claressa Shields says she’s got $15 million ready for Laila Ali to fight: ‘Let’s make it happen’

Claressa Shields is ready to put her money where her mouth is, and she’s got her sights set on a dream matchup with none other than Laila Ali. Claressa Shields (L) challenges Laila Ali to a fight, offering $15 million.(Instagram/Claressa Shields/Laila Ali)

TMZ Sports cited a video Shields boldly and publicly called out the retired legend. “Laila, I'm here with my team. I got some great news for you. We got the $15 million!” Shields declared.

“Let's make a fight between me and you. The best versus the best. The greats versus the greats. The GWOAT versus Muhammad Ali's daughter, Laila Ali. Let's make it happen.”

Laila Ali teases return? Shields says she’s ready with $15M and a venue

The challenge comes shortly after Ali herself addressed swirling rumours of a comeback. “Where’d that rumor come from? The rumor I heard was that I said unless somebody had $15 or $20 million, don’t even call me about this. That’s all I heard!” Ali told Fight Hub TV.

“Unless somebody calls ME and says they have it, we’re not even going to have this conversation. I’m not trying to come back and fight, but if somebody were to offer that kind of money I’d actually have to think about it.”

Notably, Ali earlier said during a radio interview, “[Shields] could never beat me. Let me get that real straight.”

Ali, of course, the daughter of the late Muhammad Ali and a former undefeated world champion herself, stepped away from the sport in 2007 with a perfect 24-0 record and titles across multiple divisions, including the WBC, WIBA, IWBF, and IBA super middleweight belts, plus the IWBF light heavyweight crown.

“So you're saying we got the $15 million. We got the venue, and we got the dates. Now all we need is Laila Ali. Are you gonna make the fight happen or what? You asked for $15 million and we delivered,” Shields poked Ali further.