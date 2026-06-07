Browns eye new quarterback in 2027 after Myles Garrett trade – who could it be?

The Cleveland Browns are already being linked to the 2027 NFL Draft after their Myles Garrett trade. An updated mock draft has them looking for a new quarterback, with Shedeur Sanders still in the conversation but not treated as the long-term answer. BEREA, OHIO - JUNE 03: Jared Verse #8 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the Cleveland Browns OTA Offseason Workouts at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 03, 2026 in Berea, Ohio. Nick Cammett/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Nick Cammett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Browns’ quarterback plan The updated projection comes at a time when Cleveland’s quarterback room still has questions. The report says the Browns could be in position to add a franchise quarterback in 2027 if the current group does not settle the issue in 2026.

Darian Mensah could be one of the projected pick in one mock draft. The Miami quarterback has moved ahead of Arch Manning in that early look at the class.

Another mock draft linked the Browns to Drew Mestemaker and said the team is already planning for the future after moving on from Garrett. That story also said Cleveland has extra draft capital after the trade.

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What the reports say A Marca report said the Browns need a franchise quarterback and that one is not currently on the roster for 2026. It also said it is unlikely Sanders or Deshaun Watson will do enough in 2026 to stop the team from looking again in 2027.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report published his very early 2027 NFL Mock Draft this week. In the draft, he has the Browns drafting quarterback Darian Mensah third overall.

"The Browns have yet to properly address the quarterback position after nearly three decades of failure. Shedeur Sanders should be given every opportunity to prove he can be the long-term answer. If he doesn't, the Browns will move on again. As stated earlier, Arch Manning isn't the B/R Scouting Department's QB1 as the 2027 cycle begins. Miami's Darian Mensah is. Mensah is an excellent distributor to all three levels, with the accuracy and ball placement to layer throws. He should benefit greatly from his transfer to Miami, where his supporting cast will be vastly improved," he claimed.

Mensah replaced the departing Carson Beck when he joined the Miami Hurricanes for the 2026 campaign. Mensah had previously achieved success as a redshirt freshman at Tulane and in 2025 at Duke. Mensah might soar to the top of the quarterback draft class the next year now that he is on a team with a top-notch offensive setup. He might then end up in Cleveland alongside Monken as a result.