LANDOVER, Md. — By now many Washington Commanders fans are aware that Jacory Croskey-Merritt goes by the nickname “Bill.” Croskey-Merritt and Samuel were impressive new additions in the Commanders' 21-6 win over the Giants

He says either name is fine. The team officially lists him as Jacory, but Washington rooters seem very much on board with Bill.

What's more important is what he does with the ball.

Croskey-Merritt ran for 82 yards on 10 carries Sunday in a 21-6 win over the New York Giants. In a tedious season opener in which Washington's offense was inconsistent at best, it was a pair of newcomers — Croskey-Merritt and receiver Deebo Samuel — who provided a lift.

“They showed up,” quarterback Jayden Daniels said. “They made plays on plays that needed to be made."

Samuel was the big addition at receiver, acquired in an offseason trade. With Terry McLaurin working his way back into the mix after finally settling a lengthy contract dispute, it was Samuel who was targeted the most in the opener. He caught seven passes for 77 yards. He also scored on a 19-yard run in the fourth quarter that made it 21-6.

“Just following the guys all the way to the end zone,” Samuel said. “I just did what I had to do.”

Croskey-Merritt had the second-most carries on the team, and the rookie seventh-round draft pick had a 6-yard TD run in the second quarter. Croskey-Merritt also broke free for a 42-yard run late in the game as the Commanders were closing out the win.

“I loved the run at the end,” coach Dan Quinn said. “That's what it's going to take. It's going to take all of us, and for guys to step in.”

Daniels did not look like a man headed toward a regression after a great rookie season, going 19 of 30 for 233 yards and a touchdown despite a handful of drops by receivers. He also rushed for 68 yards on 11 carries.

Washington outgained the Giants 432-231, but the Commanders committed 12 penalties for 89 yards. They'll hope that was simply a Week 1 blip.

“You know you're not going to be at your peak form in Week 1 and you don't want to, but there's little stuff that we got to clean up and be more attentive on,” Daniels said. “We'll hit that in film and get ready for the game in a short week.”

Daron Payne had a sack and two pass defenses. He stood out as part of a defensive unit that kept the Giants out of the end zone — even after New York had first down inside the 5-yard line twice.

“One thing that I really appreciate was kind of the attack tone and nature of the defense, especially down in the low red zone,” Quinn said Monday. “Coming off of last season there were some things we really wanted to improve on and trust and believe that every coach and player was trying to elevate that part of it. And I know it’s just a first glimpse, but I’m excited to see them grow as a defense and see where we can take it.”

Chris Rodriguez Jr. was inactive as the odd man out in Washington's running back competition. That decision — and the trade of Brian Robinson Jr. to San Francisco before the season — says a lot about how the Commanders feel about Croskey-Merritt.

Washington didn't have any major new injuries in the opener.

0 — The number of times Washington went for it on fourth down. The Commanders made waves for their aggression on fourth down last season, when they went 20 for 23, but this game called for a different approach, and they were never really in a situation where they needed to take a risk.

The Commanders take a step up in class Thursday night when they play on the road against a Green Bay team that trounced Detroit in its opener.

/hub/NFL

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.