David Fry injury: Guardians star hospitalized after being hit by 99 mph pitch | Watch

A frightening scene unfolded at Progressive Field during the Guardians' Cleveland’s matchup against the Detroit Tigers when designated hitter David Fry squared to bunt and instead took a 99.1 mph fastball from Tarik Skubal directly to the face during Tuesday's match. Fry quickly went to the ground, clutching his face as team trainers rushed out immediately to provide medical attention. The 29-year-old eventually gave a thumbs-up to the crowd before being carted off the field. Guardians’ David Fry hospitalized after 99 mph pitch to the face(Getty Images via AFP)

David Fry injury update

The Guardians confirmed Fry was taken first to Lutheran Medical Center, then transferred to the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus for further testing and observation. According to The Athletic, he was expected to remain overnight. Manager Stephen Vogt said Fry stayed conscious the entire time. “We’re all thinking about David and his family right now,” Vogt told reporters in his post-match interview. “Obviously, we’re glad he’s OK, but it’s a really scary moment,” he added.

Skubal shaken after the pitch

The Tigers left-hander Skubal was visibly shaken after his 99.1 mph fastball hit Fry direct to the face. “It’s really tough,” he said. “I’ve already reached out to him. I’m sure his phone is blowing up. Just want to make sure he’s alright. Obviously, he seemed like he was OK coming off the field, and hopefully it stays that way.”

“I know sometimes with those things, they can change, so hopefully he’s alright. There are things that are bigger than the game, and his health is more important than a baseball game.” Skubal added he hoped to hear back from Fry later that night or by morning.

Game score

George Valera entered to finish Fry’s at-bat and struck out, but the Guardians kept the inning alive. Cleveland scored three runs without hitting a ball out of the infield, eventually pulling off a 5-2 win.

The victory tied them with the Tigers for first place in the AL Central and clinched the season tiebreaker. Just two months ago, Cleveland trailed by 15.5 games. With only five games left, the Guardians are now in a position to complete what would be one of the biggest comebacks in MLB history.

For now, though, the focus remains on Fry’s health. An update from the Guardians is expected.

