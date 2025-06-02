Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow retires at 29: Here's a look at his net worth

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow, 29, has announced that he is retiring from the NFL. The four-time Pro Bowl selection, who was key to coach Dan Campbell's Lions revival, made the announcement on Monday, June 2, in an emotional Instagram post. Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow retires at 29 (frank_ragnow/Instagram)

“These past couple of months have been very trying as I’ve come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I’m officially retiring from the NFL. I’ve tried to convince myself that I’m feeling good but I’m not and it’s time to prioritize my health and my families future,” Ragnow wrote on Instagram.

He added, “I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don’t. I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life. The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process and I can’t emphasize this enough how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you all.”

Frank Ragnow’s net worth

Ragnow’s net worth is estimated to be a sum of more than $70 million in 2025, Essentially Sports reported, citing contracts, investments, or brand endorsement deals. The outlet reported that his net worth rose significantly after he signed the four-year, $54 million extension deal with the Detroit Lions.

According to the outlet ‘salary sport,’ Ragnow is expected to earn a total of $8,000,000 with the Detroit Lions, their base salary being $7,900,000. The outlet estimated Ragnow’s net worth to be $78,734,930.

Ragnow sustained several injuries throughout his career. Back in 2021, general manager Brad Holmes and Campbell made Ragnow the league's highest paid center at the time with a $54 million, four-year extension – following a season in which he played the games with a fractured throat.

Ragnow went on to earn second-team All-Pro honors in 2020, 2023 and 2024. While he was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2020 under Matt Patricia, who was the coach at the time, he later made three straight from 2022-24.