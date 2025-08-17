De’Von Achane injury: Mike McDaniel confident Dolphins RB will not miss season opener against Colts

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel provided an update on running back De'Von Achane as he spoke to the press after the Dolphins' 24-17 win over the Lions. Achane is dealing with a soft tissue injury in his lower body, McDaniel said, as Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. De’Von Achane injury(De’Von Achane on Instagram)

Good news for the fans, McDaniels said that Achane will be back in the squad for the Dolphins' season opener against the Indianapolis Colts in September. According to Wolfe, McDaniel said that Achane's injury would keep him out for "days and weeks." But he should be back by September 7, when they travel to Indianapolis.

"Both of them we're going to reassess when we get back to Miami," he said, as the team completed its Week 2 preseason schedule in Detroit. "But I'm not concerned for what you're concerned about." He described Achane's return timeline as "tricky," despite expressing confidence about his return for Week 2 of the NFL Regular Season.

What happened to De'Von Achane?

De'Von Achane was part of the Miami Dolphins' joint practice with the Detroit Lions ahead of the Week 2 match-up in Detroit. He appeared for practice for the first two days but remained absent after that, with no update from the Dolphins on his condition.

Notably, he was not part of the squad that played Detroit, although most of the Dolphins starters did not play the game. Achane was good in Dolphins' Week 1 NFL preseason clash with the Chicago Bears, where he clocked 22 yards on three carries.

This story is being updated.