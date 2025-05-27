EA Sports releases CFB 26 cover: Who are the faces of the game reboot's second edition?

The College Football 26 video game cover is out, and this time, the CFB 26 cover is wide receiver-heavy. EA announced on Tuesday that the CFB 26 cover for the standard edition will feature Ryan Williams from the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Ohio State Buckeyes' Jeremiah Smith. CFB 26 will test whether the franchise has the same power as it did when it was released annually.(X/EA Sports)

Both Ryan Williams and Jeremiah Smith reacted to the honour. In a statement issued by EA Sports, Williams said that the cover was "a dream come true," and Smith called it "a tremendous privilege.”

"I'm proud to represent Ohio State alongside Coach [Ryan] Day while carrying the Buckeye legacy forward, celebrating the passion of our fans and the tradition of this incredible program," Smith said.

The CFB 26 video game is the second edition after EA Sports rebooted the franchise last year, after more than a decade. The last edition before that came in 2013. The CFB 26 will be released on July 10, but fans can already place their pre-orders.

While the game was among the best sellers for the year, CFB 26 will test whether the franchise holds the same power as it did when it was released annually.

What does the CFB 26 cover look like?

Ryan Williams and Jeremiah Smith are posed together on the standard edition cover in front of a collage of the logos of the prominent programs that feature in the CFB 26 video game.

The deluxe edition cover of CFB 26 also includes other players, coaches, and mascots. All of them pose in a big montage-like shot that gives the cover a lot of depth. Former cover stars Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow, and Denard Robinson also feature on the cover.

Williams and Smith broke onto the national scene in 2024 with their miraculous catches on the biggest stages.

Williams' spinning touchdown grab to help beat then-No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs looked like it belonged in a video game. It was one of many wowing plays from the young receiver. Williams finished his freshman season with 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight receiving touchdowns.

Smith was a major part of the Buckeyes' run to a national championship. He regularly hauled in one-handers that decimated the confidence of his defenders. In a CFP quarterfinals win over top-seeded Oregon, Smith had 7 receptions, 187 yards and 2 touchdowns. He finished his freshman year with 76 catches, 1,315 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns.