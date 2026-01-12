Erin Andrews fur coat: Fox NFL host's outfit at Eagles vs 49ers spark reactions; ‘slayin it’
Erin Andrews drew social media buzz after debuting a bold fur coat on the sidelines before Eagles vs 49ers Wild Card game in Philly.
Fox NFL presenter Erin Andrews debuted a fur coat on the sidelines of the NFL Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. As Andrews came live on Fox from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia before the match, social media was flooded with reactions on the coat.
“Erin Andrews woke this morning and said ‘Imma slay bitches y’all!’” one user said.
“Erin Andrews pulled up looking like a model show for this eagles & 49ers game,” added another.
“I need to know where Erin Andrews got this coat!! Beyond fabulous,” wrote another.
“Why is Erin Andrews dressed like an extra from The Spranos?” joke another.
“Philadelphia, hide your puppies! Erin Andrews is in town,” quipped one.
“Erin Andrews opens at The Sands on February 12 with Buddy Hackett,” joked one.
“Not in the OG Media’s budget but Erin Andrews winter coat is phenomenal,” wrote one.
Also read: Eagles vs 49ers weather: How strong is the wind in Philadelphia this evening?
49ers vs Eagles Broadcast Team On Fox
For the Fox broadcast of the San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles game at the Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Erin Andrews is joined by Tom Rinaldi. Meanwhile, Kevin Burkhardt is the play-by-play commentator, and Tom Brady is the analyst calling the game.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More